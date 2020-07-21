Charles J. ‘Charlie’ Kirby

DUNCAN — Mr. Charles James “Charlie” Kirby, 43, of Duncan, passed away at his home.

Mr. Kirby was born in Smithtown, NY, September 12, 1976, a son of Phillip W. and Patricia Grzegorski Kirby of Jonesville. He was a graduate of Rancho High School in Las Vegas, NV and was formerly employed with Grier Roofing.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a son, Kaiya Gavin Kirby of Chesnee; a sister, Cassie Sanders and husband Drew, and a brother, Justin Kirby, all of Jonesville. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Paul Kirby of Jonesville and two aunts, Dianne Vanderford and husband Monk of Union and Linda Laskey and husband Bob of Lancaster.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home of his parents, Phil and Patricia Kirby, 244 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville.

