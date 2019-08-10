Mazel Owens

PACOLET — Mazel McBride Owens, 83, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, August 5, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 6, 1935 in Lockhart, SC, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Della Wiggins Vanderford. She was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, John “Perk” Owens of the home; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles “Buddy” Vanderford (Joyce), Keith Vanderford (Teresa) and Stanley Vanderford (Rita), all of Union, SC.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sons, Richard McBride Jr. and Stephen McBride.

Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Steve Lemons. Visitation will follow at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

