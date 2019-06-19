Benjamin Gerald Tucker, Sr.

BUFFALO — Mr. Benjamin Gerald Tucker, Sr., 59, 2428 Mt. Lebanon Road, Buffalo, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Tucker was born in Union, February 16, 1960, a son of the late Grady Lee Tucker, Sr. and Benny Johnson Tucker. He graduated from Union High School in 1978 and was retired. Mr. Tucker was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Surviving are his fiancée, Frona Phillips of the home; a son, Benjamin Gerald Tucker, Jr. and wife, Julie, of New Richmond, Wisconsin; a brother, Grady Tucker, Jr. of Buffalo; the mother of his children, Tammy Smith Tucker; and four grandchildren, Aubrie Tucker, Brennon Tucker, Trevor Lee Turner, and Taegen Bishop.

He was predeceased by one daughter, Shannon Elizabeth Tucker.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Melvin Shelton.

Active pallbearers will be Ben Tucker, Jr., Taegan Bishop, Grady L. Tucker, Jr., Jeff Tucker, Danny Atchley, and Eric Haney.

Visitation will be immediately following the service at the cemetery.

The family is at the home 2428 Mt. Lebanon Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com