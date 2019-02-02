Mary Jeanette Harrison

BOILING SPRINGS — Miss Mary Jeanette Harrison, 74, formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home in Boiling Springs.

Miss Harrison was born in West Springs, August 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Carl and Merle Lawson Harrison. She retired from Greenleaf Industries in Buffalo and was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Surviving are a brother, Donald Harrison of Buffalo; three aunts, Lila Taylor of Fountain Inn, Lena Duncan and Bertha Lawson both of Spartanburg; one uncle, Chester Lawson and his wife Carolyn of Buffalo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Melvin Shelton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 2153 Mt. Lebanon Church Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at their respective homes.

