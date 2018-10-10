Gale Wright Burris

SPARTANBURG — Gale Wright Burris, 61, died peacefully Monday, October 8, 2018 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Ms. Burris was born October 23, 1956, a daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Wright.

Surviving are two sons, Robbie Newton and wife Peggy, and Brian Newton, all of Union; two sisters, Cathy Jo Allen of Buffalo and Lisa Peigler of Union; two grandsons, Cole Newton of Columbia and Jackson Newton of Union.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Burgess officiating.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.