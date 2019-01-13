Thanks for supporting Secret Santa

To the editor:

The Secret Santa program at Grace United Methodist Church wrapped up its 29th year on December 11. This year we had a goal of helping 230 children by providing toys at Christmas that they might otherwise have gone without.

We greatly appreciate the support we received this year from everyone. The citizens of Union County are truly amazing and continue to make sure that we complete our goal year after year. Everyone came together in a time of need and made sure that all children in our community experienced the joy of Christmas.

Upper Room & Young Adult Sunday School Classes

Grace United Methodist Church