Help Storehouse help needy families

To the editor:

The Potter’s Storehouse Food Ministry will be having it’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution on Monday, November 19 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

We are extending our hours to assist more families in Union County during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storehouse is in need of assistance with the following items: whole turkeys, turkey breasts, whole chickens, thighs, leg quarters, chicken wings or chicken breasts, ham or canned hams, mashed potatoes, rice, gravy packets, cans of candied yams, boxed macaroni and cheese, or any items to help families in need have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

If you can provide any of these items, we would greatly appreciate it.

Thank you for your generosity, in previous years, by helping the Storehouse provide a meal for families during the holidays. We thank you for your support.

Please contact Minister Della Hill at (864) 466-5675 if you have any questions.

TOGETHER WE CAN END HUNGER.

Sincerely Yours,

Minister Della Hill,

Program Coordinator