To the editor:

Across the country, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities along with family members, ombudsmen, citizen advocates, facility staff and others will honor the individual rights of long-term care residents by celebrating Residents’ Rights Month.

October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. This year’s theme — Speak Up: Know Your Rights and How to Use Them, was selected to emphasize the importance of residents being informed about their rights; being engaged partners in achieving quality care and quality of life; and feeling confident in speaking up about what is important to them.

Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident. The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents’ rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice, and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to “promote and protect the rights of each resident.”Residents’ Rights Month is a time to raise awareness of these rights and celebrate residents.

During Residents’ Rights Month, the Catawba Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman program staff, want to bring specific attention to residents’ rights, and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. In this region, the Catawba Regional Ombudsman program serves York, Chester, Lancaster and Union counties.

As the Catawba Region celebrates Residents’ Rights, I encourage community members to visit those they know in a long-term care facility, volunteer in a facility or inquire at the Catawba Area Agency on Aging about becoming a Friendly Visitor Volunteer. You can contact the Catawba Area Agency on Aging in Rock Hill at 803-329-9670 or toll free at 1-800-662-8330. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten.

Melissa Morrison

Long Term Care Ombudsman

Catawba Area Agency On Aging