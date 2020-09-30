Ceiling fan causes porch fire

BUFFALO — An elderly woman’s use of her medical alert necklace to summon help after she saw smoke rising from her porch set in motion not one but two emergency response dispatches that resulted in both her and her house being saved from an electrical fire.

In an interview with The Union Times Friday morning, Buffalo Fire Department Chief Jarrad Gardin said that the fire occurred Monday afternoon (September 21) at a residence at 2785 Buffalo-West Springs Highway. Gardin said that the elderly resident saw smoke on her side porch. He said the woman had a medical alert necklace which she pressed to summon help. Gardin said an ambulance was dispatched and the nurse that went in to check on the woman saw the porch was on fire. He said the nurse got the woman out of the house and called 911.

Gardin said his department was dispatched to the scene at 1:06 p.m. and when they arrived found the side porch fully involved. He said that while firefighters were able quickly extinguish the blaze, the side porch was a total loss. Gardin said the fire also damaged two kitchen windows and caused some heat damage to the kitchen itself. He said the rest of the building only experience smoke damage.

As for the cause of the fire, Gardin said it appeared to have been caused by a porch ceiling fan that shorted out.

In addition to Buffalo, Gardin said the Bonham, Cross Keys, Southside, and Monarch fire departments also responded to the scene. He said the Jonesville Fire Department was also on its way to the scene but the fire was extinguished before they could arrive and their response was canceled.

Gardin said that no one was injured and firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released Monday, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” the woman whose home was damaged by a fire “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.“

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.