Man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA — A Buffalo man has been arrested on what authorities are calling Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday evening (September 24) the arrest of Christopher Allen Todd, 22, of Buffalo, on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Todd. Investigators state Todd distributed and possessed files of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Todd was arrested on September 24, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child Sexual Abuse Material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

This story courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.