Driver charged in fatal collision

UNION COUNTY — The driver of an armored car involved in a two-vehicle collision that reportedly resulted in the death of the driver of the other vehicle three days later has been charged in connection with the incident.

In a statement released this past Saturday (September 5), Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated that his office was notified by Spartanburg Medical Center of the death of Ronald Seegars, 73, of Fort Lawn. Holcombe stated that Seegars had been flown to Spartanburg Medical Center on Wednesday evening, September 2, after being involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bobby Faucette Road (SC 114) and SC 9 (Jonesville-Lockhart Highway) in Union County. He stated that Seegars was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on SC 9, when his vehicle was struck by an armored car that was traveling west on Bobby Faucette Road.

Holcombe stated that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Seegar’s body Tuesday morning at Newberry Pathology Group.

In a statement that was also released Saturday, Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol stated that the accident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m., Saturday, September 2, at the intersection of SC 9 and SC 114 approximately 3 miles south of the Town of Jonesville

Miller stated that the accident occurred when a 2005 Ford Armored Vehicle driven by Christoper Lamont Burton, 43, Greenville, was traveling west on SC 114 failed to yield the right-of-way and struck a 2007 Chevrolet 4-Door Sedan traveling south on SC 9. He stated that Burton was seat-belted and, while injured, was not ejected or entrapped, and was transported by Union County EMS to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

Miller stated that the driver of the Sedan (Seegars) was also seat-belted and was also injured and was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He stated that Seegars succumbed to his injuries at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Saturday, September 5.

Miller stated that there were no other passengers or vehicles involved.

Miller stated that Burton has been charged with Failure To Yield Right-Of-Way At A Stop Sign.