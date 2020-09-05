Electrical fire damages house

JONESVILLE — Four fire departments were dispatched Saturday evening to contain and extinguish an electrical fire that damaged a house on the West Springs Highway.

In an interview with The Union Times Monday morning, Jonesville Fire Department Chief DJ Long said that firefighters were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a residence at 2110 West Springs Highway in response to a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene Long said they found heavy smoke coming out of the residence. Long said that firefighters entered the residence and found the fire was in the closet in the back bedroom. He said the fire was contained to the room and its contents.

Once the fire was extinguished, Long said the homeowner said they’d been having electric issues in the house. Long said that after the fire was investigated it was determined that the fire had been electrical in origin.

In addition to Jonesville, the Bonham, Buffalo, and Kelly-Kelton fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.

Long said that firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours. He said that no one was injured in the blaze.

Red Cross Assisting

In a press release issued Sunday afternoon (August 30), the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are helping the seven people whose home was damaged by the fire “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.“

