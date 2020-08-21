Three plead guilty to 11 charges

UNION COUNTY — The following person pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 11, before Judge William McKinnon of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Walter Hayden Huntsinger, 22, 115 White Oak Street, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Stolen Goods, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 61 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Cynthia Zala Lawter, 56, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, to Pettit Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 10 years suspended upon 60 days and 5 years probation with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 10 years suspended upon 60 days and 5 years probation with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 10 years suspended upon 60 days and 5 years probation with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Stephon Lakeith Hopkins, 27, 213 May Street, Union, to Resisting Arrest, 1 year with credit for 485 days already served (time served) and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, 485 days with credit for 485 days already served (time served) and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense DUS (Non-DUI), 30 days with credit for 485 days already served (time served) and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 3 years suspended upon 306 days and 3 years probation with credit for 306 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Degree Assault And Battery, 3 years suspended upon 284 days and 3 years probation with credit for 284 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.