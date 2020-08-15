Man killed in dirt bike accident

UNION COUNTY — A dirt bike accident that left one man dead this (Saturday) morning is being investigated by local and state law enforcement agencies.

In a statement issued shortly before noon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe stated that around 9:50 a.m. today (Saturday, August 15) his office was notified of a motorbike accident on Sonoco Road. Holcombe said that the victim had been identified as Stanley “Tre” Clowney, III, 22, of Union. He said that Clowney was the driver and only occupant of a Honda CFR 250 that was traveling off-road toward SC 18 near the Sonoco Products Pinckney Plant.

A short time after Holcombe issued his statement, Cpl Matt Southern of the SC Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on private property off Sonoco Road. Southern said that the victim was riding a dirt bike but was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He said that the dirt bike was driven by the victim and was the only vehicle involved.

Southern said that the dirt bike was traveling on private property when the driver struck a guide wire. He said this threw the driver from the dirt bike causing him to be fatally injured.

No further information was available from either the Coroner’s Office or the SC Highway Patrol as of this afternoon.

The accident is still under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol, Union County Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.