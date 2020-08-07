22 scams in eight weeks reported

UNION COUNTY — Scams are a growing problem in Union County according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released this (Friday) afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office states that “scams seem to be on the rise in our community. Anyone can be a potential victim of this activity, but often times it seems that scams are targeted towards our senior citizens.”

The press release states that “in the last eight weeks the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 22 reports of scam activity. These scams usually involve ‘debt collection,’ fake government officials, prizes or sweepstakes winnings, and automobile warranties. Scams may come to you by telephone, emails or regular mail.”

How can you tell if you are the target of a scam? The press release states that signs that you are the target of a scam include requests for payment of money, what the scammer claims the money is for, and how the scammer wants the money to be paid.

“Oftentimes the scammer will request payments for such things as administrative fees, avoidance of arrest or other legal proceedings,” the press release states. “Any requests for money to be paid by means of PayPal, Green Dot, iTunes, Western Union or other similar services should be a ‘red-flag alert’ that there is a high likelihood that you may be the target of a scam.”

The press release urges the public to “remember that you should never give our your personal information to persons that you do not know or pay money to win a prize.”

It states that “if you feel you have been scammed please notify your local law enforcement agency by calling 911.”