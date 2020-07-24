Man charged with exposing children to Meth

UNION COUNTY — A Union man was arrested this week in connection with an incident in April in which two children tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Matthew Phillip Gregory, 36, 987 Philippi Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Exposure Of A Child To Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Unlawful Neglect Of A Child/Helpless Person.

The Primary Narrative of the case by Investigator Casey Barefoot states that on Monday, April 27, the Responding Deputy received information from Union County Department of Social Services (DSS) that they had been involved in a case where two children tested positive for Methamphetamine. The Narrative states that DSS Caseworker Michelle Hames sent over the case information in a Referral To Law Enforcement Packet. It states that within the Packet were the parent interviews and the children’s drug test results.

The Narrative states the Responding Deputy reviewed the Case Packet and saw that the case involved the children’s mother and Gregory. It states the Deputy also noted that during the course of the DSS investigation the children’s mother had been very cooperative and freely submitted to the same drug test that her children were given which came back negative for any illicit drug.

The Narrative states that Gregory is the father of the children and had spoken with Hames when she went to his house initially, but had not went for the drug test.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Narrative states the Deputy called and spoke with the children’s mother and asked if she would come in for an interview. The Narrative states the woman arrived at the Task Force for her interview around 11 a.m. that day and that when she sat down at the table she was advised that the interview was part of a criminal investigation and was read her Miranda Rights and signed a Rights Waiver.

The Narrative describes the woman as being visibly nervous at the beginning of the interview and that the Deputy could see she was breathing so shallow and short that she was having a hard time completing sentences. It states the Deputy also noticed the woman was shaking to the point where her jacket collar was moving. After the Deputy talked with her for a time, however, the Narrative states the woman’s body language seemed to calm down to a semi-relaxed state.

The woman was then asked several questions in reference to the incident which the Narrative said she answered. The Narrative states the woman said her children who are 12 and 5 had been staying with Gregory while she worked second shift at Timken. She said that her normal shift at Timken and the time her children stay with Gregory is 3-11 p.m. and that once she gets off work she goes and picks her kids up.

Due to the Deputy having read the DSS Report, the Narrative states the Deputy began asking specific questions about things the woman had said during her interview with Hames. The Deputy asked her if she’d ever known Gregory to use or possess illicit drugs and the Narrative states the woman said no. However, the Narrative states the woman said she did not like some of the people who came around her children when they were at Gregory’s home. The Deputy asked who would come to or be in the house with the children other than Gregory and the woman said people like (redacted) and (redacted) would be hanging out at Gregory’s house. The Narrative states the woman said she knows the above listed names were involved in drugs.

The Narrative states the woman said the only reason she took her children to Gregory’s house was because if she took them elsewhere he would show up and take the kids from whoever had them. It states the woman said since she didn’t have the money for a lawyer she hadn’t set anything up with Family Court. The woman said that since Hames called her and told her to get the children immediately away from Gregory they hadn’t been to his house. She said that she now pays for childcare from an individual and feels that the children are being taken better care of.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Narrative states that due to Gregory failing to cooperate with DSS drug testing and based on the DSS investigation warrants for Child Neglect and Unlawful Exposure Of Methamphetamine To A Child would be signed on him.

Gregory was taken into custody on Wednesday (July 22).