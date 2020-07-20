Eight plead guilty to 17 charges

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, before Judge William McKinnon of York during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Steven Lamar Burkhalter, 56, 118 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, to Shoplifting Enhancement, 2 years with credit for time served to be completed by SCDC and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 2 years with credit for time served to be completed by SCDC and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 2 years with credit for time served to be completed by SCDC and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Edward Eugene Boulware III, 29, 116 Old Sheltley Place, Union, to Driving Under Suspension (Non-DUI), 60 days with no credit for time served — waived by defendant per negotiation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to First Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days with no credit for time served — waived by defendant per negotiation and to pay $25.75; to Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 90 days with no credit for time served — waived by defendant per negotiation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Elijah Falls, 33, 122 Bird Street Lot #1, Union, to Possession Of A Stolen Pistol, 18 months with credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery Second Degree, 18 months with credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Corey Germaine Lott, 37, 227 Mill Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine First Offense, 1 year with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine First Offense, 1 year with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny, 1 year with credit for 17 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Chuck Randall Lipsey Jr., 29, 221 East Main Street, Union, to First Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 150 days served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Scott Sumner II, 29, 2249 Lockhart Highway, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine Third Offense, 1 year with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Marquavius Tyrik Morman, 20, 235 Cow Trail, Gray Court, to Attempted Burglary Second Degree (Non-Violent), 5 years (Youthful Offender Act) suspended upon 7 days and 3 months probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $643.25 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny $2,000-$10,000, 5 years (Youthful Offender Act) suspended upon 7 days and 3 months probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Grady Lee John Trammell Jr., 38, 620 Lovers Lane, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 63 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and $500 in restitution; to Domestic Violence Third Degree, 63 days with credit for 63 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.