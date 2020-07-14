Indicted, suspended, and arraigned

UNION COUNTY — Within the space of a single day David Taylor was indicted by the Union County Grand Jury on charges that are being investigated by SLED and will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and then suspended as Sheriff of Union County by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Less than a week later, he was arraigned on those charges.

Indictment

On Thursday, July 9, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the Union County Grand Jury returned indictments against Taylor.

The press release announcing the indictments states that Taylor was charged with one count of Misconduct in Office and one count of Disseminating Obscene Material.

According to the press release “the misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony according to SC Code Section 16-15-305 punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine no less than $10,000, or both.”

The press release states that the indictment alleges Taylor sent messages to a citizen of Union County that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo.

It states that the indictments can be read at http://www.scag.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/02322502.pdf

The press release states that the case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspension

Just hours after Wilson announced Taylor had been indicted, a press release issued by the Office of the Governor was issued announcing that McMaster had suspended Taylor as Sheriff and appointed former Union Public Safety Director Sam White to serve as Sheriff.

White, 66, retired as Union Public Safety Director on June 30 following a 38-year career in law enforcement and firefighting.

The press release issued by the Office of the Governor states that “following the indictment of Union County Sheriff David Taylor, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-43, suspending Taylor from office and appointing former City of Union Police Chief Sam White to serve as sheriff until Taylor is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”

Arraignment

The press released issued by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office also announced that an arraignment would be scheduled in the Circuit Court where, according to the press release, Taylor would be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.

On Tuesday, July 14 (today), that arraignment was held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse before Judge William McKinnon of Rock Hill.

Taylor was represented by Attorney Gary Frost while the Attorney General’s Office was represented by Attorney Heather Weiss.

In addressing the Court, Frost asked that Taylor be released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) Bond, pointing out that the charges against Taylor are five years old and that Taylor had been cooperating with investigators.

Representing the State, Weiss presented McKinnon with a statement from the victim and briefly reviewed the charges against Taylor. In response to Frost’s request for PR Bond for Taylor, Weiss asked that it include an order that Taylor have no contact whatsoever with the victim and that he report immediately for booking at the Union County Jail.

McKinnon then ruled that Taylor be released on a $5,000 PR Bond and ordered that he immediately report to the Jail to be processed before being released and ordered that he have no contact with the victim while out on bond.