Union man arrested on CSAM charges

COLUMBIA —A Union man has been arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges.

In a statement released Friday evening (July 10), South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Colton Blake Zelano, 32, of Union, on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. The press release states that Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. It further states that investigators with the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service and Union County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

The press release states that investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Zelano. It states that investigators say Zelano possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Zelano was arrested on Wednesday, July 8, and, according to the press release, is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor Third Degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

The warrants for Zelano’s arrest state that on July 8 he committed the offense of “Third Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor … by knowingly possessing material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity. Files depicting minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity were located on a computer or computer related materials in the Zelano home. This occurred at 144 Williams Road, Union.”

Zelano was still being held in the Union County Jail as of this (Saturday) morning. His bond has been set at $50,000.

* The press release states that “Child Sexual Abuse Material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. ‘Pornography’ can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.”