Released on $35,000 bond each

UNION COUNTY — Two men arrested June 30 and charged with allegedly scamming an elderly Jonesville area woman out of $70,000 were released July 2 from the Union County Jail on $35,000 bond each.

Jeel Nileshkumar Patel, 19, 15 Fortis Way, Mauldin, and Harssh Kumar Patel, 20, 123 Walkers Bluff Road, Boiling Springs, are each charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Criminal Conspiracy and Obtaining Money Under False Pretense Over $10,000. Jeel Patel is also charged with No SC Drivers License.

The Patels were arrested as a result of an investigation launched by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 29, when Deputies responded to a residence in the Jonesville area in reference to a scam. A press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrest of the Patels states the victim told Deputies that she was contacted on Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25 by someone stating that her money would be safer with them instead of the bank. The press release states the victim went to the bank and withdrew the money. It states the victim said she sent the money twice through FedEx and the last time they picked it up in person at her mailbox.

The press release states that on Tuesday, June 30, Investigators had the victim call back and set up an arrangement to “protect” some more of her money. It states investigators set up surveillance on the victim’s residence and that at approximately 4 p.m. a Honda pulled up at the mailbox and the passenger got out and retrieved the package from the victim. It states that at that time Investigators performed a traffic stop on the Honda and that both men in the vehicle were arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle the press release states several items were collected as evidence.

As a result of the investigation, the press release states it was learned the victim had been scammed out of $70,000.

The press release states that in the aftermath of the arrest of the Patels, Maj. Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Homeland Security and the Secret Service in regards to this case. In an interview with The Union Times, Sheriff David Taylor said he planned to ask that the Patels be denied bond and remain in jail due to flight risk and the safety of the community.

Following their arrest, the Patels were transported to the Union County Jail where they remained until Thursday, July 2, when they were released on bond following a hearing before Union County Magistrate Whitney Smith.

Smith, in an interview with The Union Times Monday morning, said that he had granted the Patels bond after consulting with Union Counthy Chief Magistrate Jimmy Crocker and the Investigators handling the case. He said that, given that the Patels do not have an extensive prior criminal record, he and Crocker agreed that the case was not one in which bond could be denied. Smith said he’d also spoke with the Investigators about the position of Homeland Security and the Secret Service on the Patels and was told that they were not only any watch list by either of those agencies or were considered by them a flight risk. He said that because of that he could not deny the Patels bond but did set it for both of them at $35,000.

The bond for the Patels was put up by bail bondsman Danny Sanders who Smith directed to oversee the Patels while they are out on bond and ensure that they did violate the conditions of their bond. Smith said in granting the Patels bond, he said they were to have no further to contact with the victim in any way shape or form. In addition, Smith said the Patels cannot leave South Carolina. Furthermore, Smith said that if they committed any violations while out on bond, their bond would be revoked, they would be returned to jail and would be denied bond in the future and be forced to remain in jail until they went before a Circuit Judge. He added that if this happened they would lose all the funds they’d already paid Sanders.

Smith said that the Patels will have their initial appearance before a Circuit Judge on Friday, September 25 at which time the Circuit Judge will schedule their hearing.

Investigative Narrative

The narrative of the investigation that accompanied the press release announcing the arrest of the Patels states that, in responding to a report of a scam on June 29, Deputies were told by the victim that she had spoke to a female on the phone who had told her to watch her money. The victim said she was contacted by a male who identified himself as Curt Harris and that he asked her about keeping her money safe and asked how much she had. She said the man asked her to withdraw her money and send it to him.

The victim said the man stayed on the phone with her the whole time while she took the money out of the bank and prepared it to be shipped by FedEx to the address she was given. She said she withdrew money from two banks twice and another bank once. The victim said she mailed two packages through FedEx as the man asked and one was picked up at her mailbox. She said the man told her to put the package by the mailbox and someone would pick it up. The victim said she saw a young white male get out of a vehicle and then get back in with the package.

Deputies collected the withdrawal slips and the FedEx receipts and the narrative stated the case would be forwarded to Investigations.

A supporting narrative by Coffer states that on June 30 he was notified by Investigator Ruby that the suspects had called the victim and were en route to pick up the money at the mailbox. Investigators set up surveillance on the residence and waited. A short time later a gray Honda with the license plate number NII 798 pulled up to the mailbox where the victim was standing and the passenger got out and approached the victim to get the box from her.

Investigators then conducted a traffic stop on the Honda and the passenger was detained by Investigator Vinson and Coffer had the driver exit the vehicle and detained him. Coffer then escorted the driver (Jeel Patel) to the rear of his patrol vehicle and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Jeel Patel said that he understood them and requested an attorney and at that time he was transported to the Union County Jail.

Vinson spoke with the passenger (Harssh Patel) who said he knew they were coming to pick up the money but that was all and he was then transported to the Jail by Deputy Taylor.

Be On The Alert

The press release states that the Union County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to keep a check on your elderly relatives as well as neighbors. It states that there has been a spike in these type of scams and that that they now include scamming people through bogus COVID-19 tests.

“We cannot stress enough the importance to be on alert for these type of calls,” the press release states.