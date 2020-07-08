Man charged with 5 break-ins

James Summey

UNION COUNTY — A Union man has been arrested and charged in connection with five break-ins in three different communities over a four-month period during which he allegedly ate junk food and candy and left behind their wrappers at one location, cooked food in an oven on the premises of another, took hot chocolate mix and drank a Pepsi at a third, left water in bottles and a cigarette butt at a fourth, and even apparently lived on the premises of the fifth location.

In a statement released last week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the James Tavis Summey, 43, 624 Sonoco Road, Lot #7, Union, for three counts of Burglary Third-Degree, two counts of Petit Larceny, Malicious Damage, and two counts of Unlawful Entry.

Santuc Community

The press release states that in April, Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched in reference to three break-ins in the Santuc Community. It states that in the course of their investigation, Deputies determined that a person or persons had entered Cane Creek Presbyterian Church, Union County Dragway, and a residence on Banks Jeter Road.

According to the press release, Investigators assigned to the cases noticed the same method of entry was used at each location and that the same type of items were left behind. Investigators collected those items and sent them to the lab.

• Banks Jeter Road

The incident report about the Banks Jeter Road break-in states that when Deputies arrived on the scene the male complainant told them he was one of the caretakers of the property for the owner who he said lives up north somewhere. The complainant said he had not been to the property in two weeks and that when he arrived there that day he noticed the back door to the residence was open and he notified law enforcement. The complainant said that the gate to the property and the lock on it were untouched so whoever broke into the place had to walk in to gain access. A no trespassing sign was posted on the gate.

Deputies and the complainant then entered the residence and looked around and the complainant said he did not know what may have been in the building. In the searching the building, the report states Deputies found several wrappers of candy and junk food in the bedroom that did not appear to have been there for a long time. The report states the wrappers were collected by the Deputies as possible evidence and would place them in the Drop Box at the Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant said he had tried to call the owner let him know about the break-in but did not get an answer. The report states the complainant could not provide an address for the owner but did provide a phone number. It states that a Victims Form could not be issued due to the victim living out of state. It further states that the case would be sent to Investigations.

• Union County Dragway

The incident report about the Union County Dragway break-in states that when Deputies arrived on the scene the owner said that sometime between Saturday, April 11, and that day (Friday, April 17), someone broke into the concession stand and took consumable goods.

Deputies, the report states, could see where somebody had broken a window and pushed their way into the building. The report states there was trash throughout the building. Deputies collected pieces of trash to possibly lift DNA and fingerprints.

The owner said that he and a track employee had discovered the damage that day and had called 911. He said they noticed several bags of food had been opened and food cooked on an oven in the building. The report states the oven was valued at $200 and was no longer working. It also states that the window that was broken was valued at $100 and the items taken and used were valued at approximately $100.

Pictures were taken of the scene and the report states the report and evidence would be sent to Investigations.

• Cane Creek Presbyterian Church

The incident report on the Cane Creek Presbyterian Church break-in states that on Monday, April 20, the reporting Deputy met with two complainants about the burglary of the church. One of the complainants said that she’d drove around the church to check on things and saw that the back door was open and a window was broken out. The complainant said she’d called the other complainant and then called 911.

Prior to the Deputy’s arrival, the report states the complainants went inside the church and walked around checking it.

The report states the Deputy observed and photographed the top portion of the back window of the church which had been broken, apparently with a large rock which was located on the floor in the hallway. It states that it appeared that after the window was broken it was unlocked and opened to gain access. Cabinet doors were open, but the report states the only items found to be missing were two boxes of Swiss Mix Hot Chocolate Mix packets with the empty boxes for which were found later in the bushes behind the church. Also, a can of Pepsi had been taken from a refrigerator, opened, drank, and left behind on a table in the Fellowship Hall.

The Deputy collected the can and the rock and placed them into evidence.

The report states the subject(s) appeared to have left through the back door, leaving it open as they left.

Damage to the window was estimated at $400.

The report states that the last time it was known that someone was at the church prior to the discovery of the Burglary was Monday afternoon, April 13, when one of the complainants had checked the building. However, the complainants stated that a pest control person had applied ant killer on the church grounds on Wednesday, April 15, but attempts to contact him to see if he’d noticed anything were unsuccessful.

The report states that the incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, April 19, with the report itself being filed shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, April 20.

The Deputy sent the case to Investigations.

Neal Shoals Road Break-In

On Saturday, May 16, the press release states that a residence on Neal Shoals Road was reported broken into and Investigators noticed the same items were there as well.

The incident report about the Neals Shoals Road break-in states that Deputies responding to the scene spoke with the complainant who said the house had been broken into between January and that day (May 16). Deputies went inside the building and were able to locate a Dr. Pepper bottle with water in it, a water bottle with water in it, a glass pipe with residue on it, and a cigarette butt. The report states that Deputies collected those items and deposited them in the Drop Box at the Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant stated that he noticed a window open and that the back door was standing wide open but shut them. The back door was nailed shut with a piece of wood covering it and the deadbolt was unlocked.

The case was to be forwarded to Investigations.

Outreach Church

An incident report states that on Thursday, July 2, a break-in was discovered at the Outreach Church (Old Building) in Carlisle. The report states the bottom window was broken out and there were signs that someone had been living in the abandoned church. Investigators, the report states, learned through an interview with Summey that he was responsible. Sgt. Cudd took photos of the church.

DNA Testing

The press release states that on Monday, June 22, Maj. Scott Coffer of the Sheriff’s Office was notified by SLED that the DNA submitted for testing had been determined to be that of Summey. Warrants were then issued for Summey’s arrest, but that after several failed attempts to take him into custody, Coffer contacted the SLED Fugitive Task Force for assistance in locating Summey.

On Thursday, July 2, the press release states that Coffer was notified by SLED that Summey was at a location on Sonoco Road. Investigators went to that location and Summey was found and arrested without incident and brought back to the Union County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Investigators. The press release states that at that time Summey confessed to the incidents in the Santuc Community and the incident on Neal Shoals Road as well as the incident in the Carlisle Community.

Thanks

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that “I would like to thank the hard work of the Investigative Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, as well as SLED Task Force for helping solve these crimes.”

Reminder

Taylor also reminded the public that unoccupied homes that are clearly empty are prime targets for burglars. He urged Union County residents not to post on social media about their vacation plans or about their being out of town. In addition, Taylor urged the public to be aware of what’s going on their community and report any suspicions they may have of criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

“It’s important for neighbors to watch out for each other,” Taylor said. “Always report suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.”