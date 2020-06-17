Solicitor’s Office drops charges

UNION COUNTY — The Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office has dropped the charges filed against a Union man who had been accused of fatally shooting another man in 2019.

In a statement released this (Wednesday) afternoon, the Solicitor’s Office announced that it had “dismissed the pending murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime warrants against Derrick Rice for killing Tyvin Jeter on December 30, 2019.”

The press release states that “video from the Dixie Curb Market, which is across the street from the scene of the incident, shows Mr. Rice, Jr. Jeter, and nine other individuals going behind Virginia’s Restaurant on South Church Street where the shooting occurred. Three of these individuals arrived at the Dixie Curb Market in a car with Mr. Jeter shortly before the shooting. Mr. Rice was charged because one of these individuals told police on the day of the shooting that he had seen Mr. Rice shoot Mr. Jeter after the group of men walked behind the restaurant.”

It further states that “unfortunately, this witness will not make a statement to the Union Public Safety Department and has advised them that he will not cooperate with the prosecution. Even though it appears that at least nine individuals, including three who arrived at the scene with Mr. Jeter, witnessed this shooting, so far none have made a statement to the police about the murder. Several have denied being present despite being identified at the scene on video.”

The press release states that “to prosecute Mr. Rice, the Solicitor’s Office will be required to produce witnesses to prove that Mr. Rice shot Mr. Jeter. We cannot maintain the charges and support the continued incarceration of Mr. Rice knowing that we would be unable to introduce the evidence required to prosecute the case. Thus, we are dismissing the pending charges against Mr. Rice. Should the necessary witnesses come forward in the future, charges against Mr. Rice could refiled at that time.”

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Rice was scheduled to be released this afternoon.

It states that “the difficulties law enforcement has experience investigating Mr. Rice’s case have become all too common in the City of Union. To have a safe community, citizens must be willing to provide information to law enforcement when they witness a crime and cooperate with judicial proceedings. It is unfortunate that Mr. Jeter’s family could be denied justice for the death of their loved one because citizens in Union are unwilling to give information about a senseless killed occurring in broad daylight in a public setting. We urge anyone with information about the murder to contact the Union Public Safety Department.”

The charges that had been filed against Rice and have now been dismissed stem from an incident that happened on the afternoon of December 30, 2019. A statement issued by the Union Public Safety Department later that day states that at approximately 1:30 p.m. law enforcement responded to a reported shooting in the area of South Church Street and East Henrietta Street. The press release issued by the Public Safety Department stated that when they arrived, officers found a man lying in the parking lot at 501 South Church Street. It states that Union County EMS also responded to the scene and later requested the Union County Coroner to also respond to the scene.

In a statement also released that same afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe identified the victim of the shooting as Tyvin Marquis Jeter, 40, of Horseshoe Circle, Union.

The fatal shooting was investigated by the Public Safety Department, the Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and, as a result of that investigation, the press release issued by the Public Safety Department stated that Rice, 29, 301 North Boyce Street, Union, had been arrested charged with Murder.

Rice was arrested the day of the shooting and booked into the Union County Jail shortly after 6:33 p.m. that evening. The warrant for his arrest stated that Rice shot Jeter with a handgun causing him to die from his injuries.

The press release issued by the Public Safety Department at that time also stated that “law enforcement has received information concerning the possible description of individuals and a vehicle that may be related to the incident. However, much more information is needed.”