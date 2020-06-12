Reserve Deputy released from duty

UNION COUNTY — A Reserve Deputy has been released from his duties with the Union County Sheriff’s Office over a Facebook post.

In a statement released this (Friday) morning, Maj. Jeff Wright states that on the morning of Thursday, June 11, he “was made aware of a social media post by a sworn Reserve Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the post and speaking with the Reserve Deputy involved, this incident was determined to be a policy violation. The Reserve Deputy was released from duty effective immediately.”

Wright explained that “the Reserve is an unpaid/volunteer position with our office but they are held to the same standards as our full-time Deputies.” He added that “the Reserve Deputy apologized for any trouble this post caused and deleted it from Facebook.”

When contacted by The Union Times this morning, Maj. Scott Coffer declined to identify the dismissed Reserve Deputy due to it being a personnel matter, but did state the Facebook post in question had been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. While declining to provide further details about the post, Coffer said that comments of this kind would not be tolerated by the UCSO.