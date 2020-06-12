Woman killed in two-car collision

BUFFALO — A collision between two automobiles that killed a Buffalo woman Thursday afternoon (June 11) is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol (SCHP).

In a statement released Thursday evening, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that at approximately 2:40 p.m. that day his office had been notified by Union Medical Center of the death of Barbara LeMaster McKinney, 79, Meadow Woods Road, Buffalo. Holcombe said that McKinney had been involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred around 1:30 p.m. that day in the 2400 Block of the Buffalo-West Springs Highway. He said McKinney had been transported from the accident scene to the Medical Center where she later died.

Holcombe said that an autopsy on LeMaster’s body was scheduled to be performed today (Friday) at Newberry Pathology Group.

The press release states that the wreck is being investigated by the SCHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) and no other information was available at that time.

In his report on the accident, Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SCHP reported that the collision occurred on SC 215 (Buffalo-West Springs Highway) near Fairforest Heights approximately three miles south of Buffalo.

Miller said the accident occurred when a 2018 BMW four-door Sedan traveling south on SC 215 “traveled left of center” and collided head-on with a northbound 2007 Pontiac four-door Sedan.

The driver of the Pontiac was McKinney while the driver of the BMW was identified by Miller as Ronald W. Fleming, 56, Pauline.

Miller said the driver of the Pontiac was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and “injured and entrapped in the vehicle” and was “extricated by mechanical means” and transported to Union Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. He said the driver of the BMW was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured or ejected or entrapped.

There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the collision.

Miller said the accident remains under investigation by MAIT.