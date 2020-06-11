‘Another life lost for nothing’

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of a Union man Wednesday evening (June 10).

The incident report states that on Wednesday at approximately 9:42 p.m., City Units were dispatched to 206 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. The report states PSO Harris and Cpl Allen parked their patrol vehicles on the 200 Block of South Church Street to block traffic before approaching the address dispatch provided.

The report states that Harris and Allen immediately noticed a black male laying face down on the sidewalk beside a burgundy vehicle. It states that Harris noticed the man was not breathing at that moment. Allen then checked for a pulse and found the man did not have a pulse. In addition, Allen confirmed the victim was not breathing.

The report states Sgt. Mitchell then advised EMS that the scene was clear and EMS arrived on the scene.

Deputy Coroner John Fallaw then arrived on the scene shortly after EMS did.

Mitchell then notified on-call Investigator Jerome Beatty who responded and took over the scene.

EMS then transported the victim to Union Medical Center and City Units cleared the scene.

A press release issued by Union County Coroner William Holcombe Thursday morning (June 11) identified the victim as Dre’Shaun Smith, 26, 141 Oak Grove Road, Union.

Holcombe also announced that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Smith’s body Friday, June 12 at Newberry Pathology Group.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said Thursday afternoon that a witness said that they and Smith were going out to get into the car when they heard shots being fired. White said the witness said they believed the shots came from a car but could not provide any information about the vehicle.

White said that Smith appeared to have been shot in the back but that this will have to be confirmed by the Medical Examiner.

White asked that if anyone has any information about the shooting to please call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

“We desperately need the public’s help in solving this senseless crime,” White said. “If anyone has any information about this shooting please call. We not only need it for our investigation but I’m sure the family of this young man would appreciate any help in bringing those responsible for his death to justice.”

White lamented Smith’s death and the recent spate of fatal shootings that have occurred in Union County in recent weeks.

“It’s terrible how little respect people have for other people’s lives,” White said. “This was another life lost for nothing. It’s sad.”