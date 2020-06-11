McCutcheon charged with Murder

LOCKHART — A Union man is in jail and facing charges for allegedly shooting a Lockhart man Wednesday afternoon (June 10) who died later that day from his wounds.

In a statement released this (Thursday) morning, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Preston James McCutcheon, 38, 141 Wildwood Lane, Union, on the charge of Murder and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

The press release states that on Wednesday, Deputies responded to 116 South 7th Street in the Lockhart Community where, upon arrival, they found the male victim, later identified as Anthony “Tony” Melton, 51, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds about his body. Deputies, the press release states, applied first aid to Melton until Union County EMS arrived.

The incident report accompanying the press release states that Cpl. Erwin, who was in the area of Jonesville-Lockhart Highway when Deputies were dispatched to the scene, entered the house and made contact with one of the victims who the report states was standing over the shooting victim who she identified as her son, Melton.

The report states that Melton was laying on his back on the living room floor with his head toward his mother’s bedroom door. It states Melton’s mother had put her oxygen on him.

The report states Melton had large amounts of blood coming from under his right side. It states that Erwin got a towel from Melton’s mother and put it under Melton’s side to help slow down the bleeding. After a few moments, the report states more Deputies arrived the the scene. It states that Erwin asked for and got a pair of scissors from Melton’s mother which he used to cut off Melton’s shirt, starting with the left sleeve and then up the front of the shirt. The incident report states that it was at this point EMS arrived on the scene and transported Melton.

A press release issued by Union County Coroner William Holcombe about the incident states that Melton, who was shot around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, was transported first to Union Medical Center and then to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center where he subsequently died later that day.

Holcombe also announced that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Melton’s body this Friday (June 12) at the Newberry Pathology Associates.

The release isssued by the UCSO states that a woman (Melton’s mother) who was in the residence at the time of the shooting said that “Petey” was responsible for the shooting. It states that Investigators knew that “Petey” was McCutcheon and began searching for him, learning a short time later that he had been dropped off at his family’s home on Wildwood Lane in Union.

After contact was made with a member of McCutcheon’s family, the press release states it was determined that McCutcheon had left the scene and fled into the woods. The press release states the K-9 Tracking Team was deployed and started tracking towards the River Road. It states that a family member made contact with McCutcheon who the press release states said he was in the river heading toward the landing.

Deputies continued to track McCutcheon and the SC Department of Natural Resources launched a boat from the landing. The press release states that a short time later McCutcheon was taken into custody on the river bank and brought back to the landing.

McCutcheon was brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and the press release states he confessed to the shooting, saying that he and the victim had gotten into an argument and he had fired at him.

The press release states that Maj. Scott Coffer of the Sheriff’s Office was informed by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that Melton had passed away from his injuries while in surgery. It states that McCutcheon was advised of this and transported to the Union County Detention Center.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that McCutcheon was still being held in the Union County Detention Center until he could go before a Circuit Court Judge for a bond hearing. He said that the Circuit Court Judge would probably be in Union County sometime later this month.