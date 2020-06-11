2 fatal shootings in 12 hours

One in Lockhart and one in Union

UNION COUNTY — Two fatal shootings — one in the Town of Lockhart and one in the City of Union — that occurred within less than 12 hours on Wednesday (June 10) are under investigation.

Lockhart

In a statement released at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office had been notified by the Spartanburg Medical Center of the death of Anthony Melton, 51, 116 South 7th Street, Lockhart.

The press release states that Melton was shot around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at his home. He was transported, first, to Union Medical Center, and later to Spartanburg Medical Center.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Melton’s body this Friday (June 12) at Newberry Pathology Group.

Holcombe said that is an ongoing investigation by his office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He said that no further information was available at that time.

Union

At 8:01 a.m. this (Thursday) morning, Holcombe issued another statement about another fatal shooting, this one in the City of Union, which also occurred on Wednesday.

In the press release, Holcombe said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, his office was called to the scene of a shooting in the 200 Block of South Church Street.

Holcombe said that the victim had been identified as Dre’Shaun Smith, 26, 141 Oak Grove Road, Union.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Smith’s body this Friday (June 12) at Newberry Pathology Group.

Holcombe said that this is an ongoing investigation and that no further information was available at that time.