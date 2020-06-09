Teen killed in automobile accident

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an automobile accident that claimed the life of a young Jonesville woman Saturday night (June 6).

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the SCHP said that the accident occurred at approximately 11:31 p.m. in Spartanburg County when a 2000 Pontiac Firebird traveling west on SC 150 ran off the left side of the highway near Glenn Springs Road. Bolt said the vehicle struck a tree and overturned, ejecting both the driver and the passenger. He said the driver died at the scene while the passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bolt said that it was unknown whether the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident which he said remains under investigation by the SCHP.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office as Shelly Ann-Marie Burgess, 17, 217 Depot Street, Jonesville. Burgess was a member of the Union County High School Class of 2020. She had graduated with her class during a commencement ceremony at Union County Stadium on Saturday, May 30.

Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach Jr. issued the following statement about Burgess’ death.

“The Union County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of another member of our Jacket family,” Roach said. “We want to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Shelly Burgess.”