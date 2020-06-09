Fighting two fires in 24 hours

Photo courtesy of John Glenn This truck in the back yard of a residence at 612 Cambridge Street, Carlisle, was destroyed by fire Thursday morning (June 4). The owner said he did not drive it anymore, but did crank it up from time to time. It was while it was being cranked that the vehicle backfired and caught fire. The Carlisle Fire Department and two other fire department responded to the scene but were unable to save the vehicle.

CARLISLE — The Carlisle Fire Department has been busy lately responding within the space of just a little over 24 hours to, first, a fire then destroyed a house, and then, later, to a fire the destroyed a truck.

House Fire

Carlisle Fire Department Chief John Glenn said Friday evening that his department was dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, to a structure fire at 107 Tucker Lane.

“When we arrived, there were flames coming out of the front side of the house,” Glenn said. “We quickly initiated a direct attack on the fire and got the flames hosed out pretty quickly.”

Glenn said that in addition to his department, the Santuc, Monarch, Philippi, and Southside fire departments responded to the blaze. He said that Medic 2 and Medic 6 of the Union County EMS also responded as did the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite their quick response, firefighters were unable to save the house which Glenn described as “a total loss.”

As for the cause of the fire, Glenn said that “in speaking with the homeowner, he said there was a bad receptacle for the air conditioner behind the couch. He said when he got up and got to the front room the couch was on fire. He tried all he could to put it out, but it got too bad and he had to get out.”

Glenn said no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:52 a.m.

Truck Fire

On Thursday morning (June 4) at 10:34 a.m., the Carlisle Fire Department was again dispatched, this time to automobile fire at 612 Cambridge Street.

Glenn said that the owner told him “he had an old truck that sets in his back yard. He said he doesn’t drive it anymore but does crank it up once in a while. It apparently backfired and caught fire.”

Responding along with the Carlisle Fire Department to the blaze were the Monarch and Santuc fire departments.

Glenn said the fire was extinguished quickly and firefighters cleared the scene at 11:02 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Glenn said the truck was destroyed.

Red Cross Assisting

In a press release issued Wednesday shortly after the fire that destroyed the house on Tucker Lane, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are helping the two adults whose home was destroyed “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Pandemic

The press release states that the American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic and is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand this is a stressful time and people want to know what they can do now to protect themselves and their families,” the press release states. “Below are some everyday steps that people in the U.S. can take. In addition, stay informed about what’s happening in your community and always follow the directions of state and local authorities.”

• Stay home if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others if you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.