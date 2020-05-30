Election 2020: House District 42

UNION COUNTY — The COVID-19 Virus has had a tremendous impact on SC House District 42 as it has the rest of South Carolina and the impact of the virus on the District and the State will be what the District’s next representative will have to deal with.

SC House of Representatives District 42 is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County. It is Union County’s only seat in the SC House of Representatives. The District 42 Representative traditionally serves as the Chairman of the Union County Legislative Delegation. The other members of the Delegation are the State Senators who represent SC Senate Districts 13, 14, and 18.

Union County is divided between SC Senate Districts 13, 14, and 18 and none of the Senators who represent those Districts are residents of Union County. In fact, Union County has not had a resident State Senator in 40 years and since then the SC District 42 Representative has been the only Union County resident to serve in the General Assembly.

Given this reality, the SC House District 42 seat is even more important to Union County as, barring the not impossible but still highly unlikely election of a Union County resident to one of the Senate seats, it will remain the county’s only representative, presence, and voice in Columbia.

That’s why the June 9 Republican Primary is so important to the future of Union County and its ability to get its voice heard and its needs addressed in the SC General Assembly. The primary pits incumbent Doug Gilliam whose bid for second term is opposed by challenger Melinda Inman Butler. The winner of the primary will be the next SC House District 42 Representative as no Democrat is running for the seat.

COVID-19

Whether it’s Gilliam or Butler, District 42’s next Represenative will have to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 Virus and the efforts by the government of the State of South Carolina and, yes, the government of the United States of America to battle not only the virus but the havoc the virus and the efforts to combat it have had on the economy.

For the better part of two months, much of the local, state, and national economies have been locked down, causing businesses both small and large to cease operations, unemployment to skyrocket, and people forced out of work to struggle to make ends meet. This has lead to large scale (and highly expensive) interventions by the government, especially the federal government to try and mitigate the havoc wreaked by the virus and, even more so, by the lockhdown which is only just beginning to come to an end in South Carolina.

Was the lockdown the right thing to do? That’s the question The Union Times asked Gilliam and Butler and here are their responses.

• Doug Gilliam

In looking at Governor Henry McMaster’s decision to shut down so much of the state to combat the COVID-19 Virus, Gilliam said that “overall, he’s done what he thought was right based on the information he had. The actions he took were based on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and he tried to follow them real closely. He also based his actions on the advice given him by his team of advisors who gave him their professional advice based on their review of the information about what was happening at that time.”

One of the actions taken by McMaster that Gilliam said he agreed with was his decision to close the state to traffic from New York.

“He stopped the traffic from there when New York was the main hot spot of the virus,” Gilliam said. “I believe it was the right thing to do at the time.”

Gilliam added that McMaster did not take the actions he did on his own. He said that McMaster was in constant contact with the leadership of the SC House of Representatives who he said worked closely with him.

While he generally agrees with McMaster’s actions to fight the spread of the virus, Gilliam said there were some things he felt should have been done differently, especially in terms of the healthcare system.

“I don’t believe we should have closed down our hospitals like we did and for as long as we did,” Gilliam said. “Maybe close them at first to see how things were going, but then get them back open as soon as possible with proper precautions because keeping them locked down like we have has been killing our hospital systems. We’ve got to look at getting the hospital systems back engaged not only for the health of patients but also to put the staff back to work.”

The past two weeks or so have seen McMaster begin lifting the lockdown orders allowing businesses to begin reopening but requiring them to take safety precautions to prevent a resurgence of the virus. Gilliam said he agrees with the decision to allow businesses to reopen while requiring them have in place those safety precautions, adding that he hopes it can be done as quickly and as safely as possible to mitigate the damage done to the state’s economy.

“Now the Governor is starting to release things, but we’re going to have to do this as safely and gradually as we can,” Gilliam said. “We have got to get the train back on the tracks.

“We have some businesses that will probably not reopen,” he said. “Our economy has really been hurt, but I’m happy to see that we’re starting to generate that energy to get the economy back. I just pray that it will go well and we don’t have a relapse.”

Gilliam also spoke approvingly of steps taken by the federal government such the Paycheck Protection Program which provided loans to businesses employing less than 500 people to help them meet payroll and keep their workers employed.

“Those things help us keep our employees on the job, to keep things as normal as possible,” Gilliam said.

Another step Gilliam approved of was providing unemployment insurance to the self-employed. While this took some time to happen, Gilliam said they are now getting it to help them until they can reopen their shops.

“These are the kinds of we’ve go to do,” Gilliam said.

In addition, Gilliam pointed out that the SC Department of Commerce has continued to work to attract new business and new industry to South Carolina and has been successful in doing so in spite of the virus and the lockdown. He said this is all part of the state’s efforts to revive the economy through not only new investment and new jobs from companies locating in the state, but also by allowing existing businesses to reopen and put people back to work.

“We cannot pay unemployment forever,” Gilliam said. “We have got to get people back to work. Now is the time to start reviving the economy, getting employees back to work so they can starting earning paychecks and start spending at local businesses again.”

• Melinda Inman Butler

The lockdown was criticized by Butler as an unnecessary and unwarranted assertion of government power that damaged both the economy, especially small businesses, and the rights of the people of South Carolina, especially its business community.

“Small businesses have been the most impacted in the state by the COVID-19 Virus,” Butler said. “As the owner of a small business for the past 12 years I have seen that impact.

“Small businesses were doing very well keeping their spaces clean and sanitized following the recommended guidlines,” she said. “The government imposing sanctions on them was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

Butler said that the business community’s efforts to voluntarily follow the guidelines for keeping their employees, their customers and the general public safe from the virus demonstrate how unnecessary government mandates are in such a situation and how the members of the community can act morally and justly to help one another without being forced by the government to do so.

“The voluntarism of it was justified,” Butler said of the response of small businesses to virus. “As a society we should have compassion and basic moral dignity when our fellow citizens are impacted by things like the COVID-19 Virus. We should do all we can to lessen that impact, but our actions should be voluntary and not government mandated.”

Looking at the downturn in the economy that resulted from the lockdown, Butler said she was not surprised given the impact it had on small business. She said it was inevitable given how crucial the ability of small businesses to function and flourish is to the economy. Furthermore, she said the lockkdown not only damaged small businesses in particular and the overall economy in general, it was also a violation of the rights of business owners.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy and government should not ever be able to take away our right to run our businesses,” Butler said. “There should be no mandates, absolutely not.”

Butler was also critical of McMaster’s decision to gradually permit the reopening of businesses in the state.

“The reopening should take place immediately,” Butler said. “We don’t need a gradual transition.”

In addition to restoring the right of small business owners to operate their businesses — a right that, she again stressed, they should never have been deprived of — Butler said ending the lockdown will have a positive effect on the economy.

“The biggest thing is to open these small businesses back up,” Butler said. “When the small businesses are open and operating they fund our economy.”

Butler was also critical of the government stiumulus packages as being at best a temporary fix that will do little or nothing to get the economy going again.

“We don’t necessarily need another stimulus package and the only reason we needed the first one was because those businesses had been shut down,” Butler said. “While a payroll tax reduction might be needed as a band-aid, the only real solution is to keep businesses open and remove more of the regulations and allow them to innovate. I’m not opposed to a payroll tax reduction, but I just think it is nothing but a bandage.”

Concerning reducing government regulations on small businesses to allow them to innovate and play the major role they do in generating economic growth, Butler said that will be one of her priorities if elected.

“In the legislature I will use my firsthand knowledge of what our small businesses need,” Butler said. “I will work to reduce regulations so our small businesses can innovate, create jobs, and grow the economy.”

Budget

The greatest power any legislative body from local councils and school boards to state legislatures to the Congress of the United States of America has the power of the purse. That is setting the spending priorities for the locality, state or nation they serve and allocating the funds necessary to pay for them and levying the taxes and other sources of revenue to generate those funds.

In other words, developing and passing a budget for each and every fiscal year.

For the SC House of Representatives and, for that matter, all other legislative bodies in this country, wielding the power of the purse for the forseeable future will have to be done in the shadow of the COVID-19 Virus and the lockdowns and the havoc they’ve wreaked on the economy. That impact includes reduced tax and other revenues caused by the shutting down of so much of the economy together with increased spending for things like unemployment assistance and efforts to fight the virus.

The question is, how should the SC House deal with this reality, both for the remainder of this year and in 2021 when its new session begins? That was the question The Union Times asked Gilliam and Butler and here are their answers.

• Doug Gilliam

While he said the full impact of the virus and lockdown on the budget is still being determined, Gilliam said he feels changes will have to be made.

“In the September session we will be looking at the budget,” Gilliam said. “We already know we’re going to have make adjustments to the budget.”

Gilliam described the budget approved by SC General Assembly as a good one but that its has been under strain because of the loss of tax revenue and because of increased spending on items such as keeping voters and poll worker safe from the COVID-19 Virus safe when they go to the polls in June and in November.

“We had a very good budget but we’ve to spend on things including $15 million to keep voters and poll workers safe,” Gilliam said.

Though he expects adjustments will have to be made, Gilliam said he hopes the funding the General Assembly allocated for the education system and for detention centers can be maintained as much as possible.

“I hope we can keep it all in place, but this is going to be a challenge,” Gilliam said. “I’m hoping we can keep the education budget in place, that we can keep in funding for raises for the teachers and keep funding for USC Union and USC Laurens. I’m hoping we can also keep the funding in place for the Department of Corrections. I’m hoping that any adjustments we have to make will be as small as possible.”

• Melinda Butler

Butler said that she will use her experience as a small business owner who has spent the past 12 years developing a successful business and as a business owner having to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Virus and the lockdown in dealing with the state budget.

“I’ve had to budget my own business for the past two months due to the COVID-19 virus and the lockdown so I could continue operating my business while holding down costs,” Butler said. “The state budget will have to be cut because of the impact of the virus and the lockdown on the economy and on state tax revenues. The only way this can be done is by reviewing the budget and making very specific cuts and this has to be studied carefully to make sure you balance the budget while still maintaining needed services.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.