Union teen, Spartanburg man killed

JONESVILLE — A teenager from Union and a man from Spartanburg where shot and killed Saturday night and five other people shot and wounded when a block party in the Jonesville area turned violent.

In a statement released this (Sunday) morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that on Saturday, May 23, a large block party on Dover Road turned violent when those in attendance opened fire on one another. Taylor said that at approximately 7:40 p.m. that evening, Deputies were notified that there was a large party on Dover Road and cars were lined down SC 114 and SC 9. He said that Deputies arrived and began removing cars and observed 200 to 300 vehicles parked on both sides of SC 114 and both sides of SC 9.

Taylor said Deputies then made contact with the DJ at the party and had him stop the music and advised everyone that if anyone had a vehicle in the roadway they needed to move it or it was going to be towed. He said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Deputies began calling for tow trucks to begin removing cars. After the first set of vehicles were removed, Taylor said Deputies remained near the area due to the large crowd.

It was then that Taylor said Deputies found a black male on the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound. Deputies then began sweeping yards and houses for victims and shooters and as they did, Taylor said a bystander called the responding Deputy about a person being inside a residence on Dover Road with a gunshot wound. Taylor said the responding Deputy went to the back of the residence where they found a black male laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder. He said the Deputy gave the people helping the victim some medical supplies and told them what they needed to do to treat him until EMS arrived.

The press release states Deputies asked for additional assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Union Public Safety Department, SC Highway Patrol, SC Department of Natural Resources, and SLED.

According to the press release, a total of seven people were injured in the incident and transported to area hospitals in Union County, Cherokee County, Spartanburg County, and Greenville County. It states that one of the victims died at the scene.

In a statement that was also released this morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe identified the individuals who were fatally shot at the block party as Jabbrie Brandon, 17, of Union, and Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21, of Spartanburg. Holcombe stated that Bomar died at the scene while Brandon was transported to Union Medical Center where he subsequently died. He said that autopsies were scheduled at Newberry Pathology Group.

The press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office this morning states that two individuals were taken into custody at the scene. This afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office released the booking reports on the two individuals arrested, identifying them as Darnelle Deandre Beacham, 35, 104A Chambers Avenue, Union, and Shaquille Obryant Barber, 26, 120 Dover Road, Jonesville, both of whom are charged with Public Disorderly Conduct.

Taylor said that parties like these on private property are not uncommon and can cause a problem when people drink and want to gather with one another after being under quarantine.

The press release states that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and SLED. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 864-427-0800.