NC man charged with Stalking

Davis

UNION COUNTY — A man who is reportedly claiming to be running for Sheriff of Union County has been arrested for allegedly stalking a member of his family.

In a statement released Friday evening (May 22) Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Jamie Christopher Davis, 37, 6124 US 15, Carthage, North Carolina, is charged with Stalking.

The press release states that on May 9, the UCSO received a call in reference to threats being made over the telephone. It states that a Deputy spoke with the victim and was told that his brother, Davis, had called his mother and left several threatening voice mails. The press release states the victim said Davis said he was going to come to Union and do a number of things to him including assaulting him and dismembering him. It states the victim was able to provide the Deputy with an audio recording of one of the voice mails which was caught on the Deputy’s body worn camera.

With the information provided, the press release states the Deputy advised the victim to go see Judge Crocker about a protection order and also advised him how the put Davis on a trespass notice for his residence. The press release states the information was then taken to the County Magistrate in an attempt to obtain a warrant for Unlawful Use Of The Telephone.

On March 11, the press release states the victim contacted the Deputy stating that Davis had seen him message through Facebook Messenger. It states the Deputy spoke with the County Magistrate and the Magistrate advised the Deputy that he deemed sufficient Probable Cause to upgrade a warrant for Harassment Second Degree to be issued for Davis’ arrest.

The press release states that on March 12, the victim contacted the Deputy at 8:59 p.m. and stated that Davis was still calling and leaving messages. It states that on March 13 at approximately 2 a.m., Davis made a video on Facebook telling gang members and drug dealers that the victim was an informant for the UCSO and gave the victim’s information and address. On that same day, the press release states it was decided to enhance the charges against Davis to Stalking.

Davis was taken into custody on Friday, May 22, and booked into the Union County Jail that afternoon.

The press release states that Davis has posted videos on Facebook stating that he was running as an Independent for the Office of Sheriff.