SLED again investigating Taylor

UNION COUNTY — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has launched a new investigation of Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

A spokesman for SLED announced earlier this week that the agency had received a complaint about Taylor and had opened an investigation, but would provide no further details as it is an active investigation.

When contacted by The Union Times about the investigation, Taylor said Friday afternoon that “I don’t know anymore about it that there has been a complaint and SLED was looking into it.”

The investigation announced this week is the second investigation by SLED of Taylor. The first began in 2018 when SLED, at Taylor’s request, investigated some financial issues within the UCSO. In January 2020, SLED released a report on the results of that investigation which, while focusing on financial issues within the UCSO, also came to focus on accusations of improper behavior on Taylor’s part including sexually explicit text messages, extramarital affairs, and consuming alcohol while on duty.

The release of the 47-page report and hundreds of pages of accompanying documents gathered as part of the SLED investigation ignited a scandal that engulfed Taylor, his family, the UCSO, and Union County as a whole, sparking an outpouring of public shock, anger, outrage and criticism of Taylor including calls for him to resign as sheriff or be removed from office.

Shortly after the release of the report, Taylor issued a statement apologizing for “my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, our employees and deputies.” In the same statement, Taylor said he had decided not to seek a fourth term as Sheriff, but did say that he would serve out his current term and then retire.

A month later, however, on Monday, March 30, Taylor filed to run for the Democratic nomination for Sheriff in the June 9 primary. In announcing his bid for a fourth term, Taylor said that he was doing so because of the support he had received from members of the public asking him to run.

“In February, I announced that I would not seek re-election after the SLED investigation hit the news media,” Taylor said. “Since that time I have had an outpouring of support from the citizens of Union County to seek reelection as Sheriff.”

In announcing his decision to seek reelection, Taylor pointed out that the investigations into the Sheriff’s Office cleared him of any wrongdoing, but did, however, admit to having made mistakes in his personal life.

“I was cleared of any wrongdoing through the investigation by SLED and Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson,” Taylor said. “During the investigation, several allegations were made that I had made sinful mistakes in my life. That statement was true because I am human and humans make mistakes.

“I have asked for forgiveness for my personal failures and if God allows me to continue to live I will continue to make mistakes,” he said. “One thing I have never wavered on was my dedication to serve the citizens of Union County.”