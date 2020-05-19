Union man sought in shooting

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Union man accused of shooting and wounding another man late Monday afternoon.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) morning, the Public Safety Department announced that Ladarius T. Spears, 21, 205 Tillman Street, Union, is wanted for a shooting that occurred at 100 Tyger Court, Union.

The incident report accompanying the announcement, states that Officers were dispatched to 100 Tyger Court Monday afternoon at 5:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the report states Cpl Gaston observed the victim laying on the ground. The report states the victim said he’d been shot in the leg. It states officers subsequently advised EMS the scene had been secured.

The incident report states that Spears was the person who shot the victim and that officers started checking the area for him. It states the case was subsequently turned over to investigations and that on Monday Sgt. Mitchell had dispatch enter Spears into the NCIC.

The press release announcing that Spears is wanted for the shooting states that he is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

The press release also states that Spears is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Spears, the press release asks that you please notify the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 864-427-0800.