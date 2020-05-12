No charges in fatal home invasion

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed in the home invasion at this residence on Main Street in the Buffalo Community that left one man dead shortly after midnight this (Tuesday) morning. The investigation into the shooting determined that it was in self-defense. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed in the home invasion at this residence on Main Street in the Buffalo Community that left one man dead shortly after midnight this (Tuesday) morning. The investigation into the shooting determined that it was in self-defense.

BUFFALO — No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting that took place during a home invasion that occurred early this (Tuesday) morning at a Buffalo residence.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that no charges will be filed in connection with the home invasion that occurred just after midnight this morning in the Buffalo Community that left one man dead.

Taylor said that the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired in the vicinity of 1202 Main Street in Buffalo and that upon arrival deputies observed a male subject laying in the front yard of the residence. He said that once sufficient deputies arrived on the scene they approached the male subject to check his status and secure the scene for EMS medics. Taylor said that deputies observed that the subject was lying on a weapon and began to do a protective sweep of the home for additional subjects.

Once the scene was secured, Taylor said EMS medics worked with the male subject but were unable to revive him. Taylor said the man laying in the yard was later identified as Victor De Andre Tiwo Hair, 27. He said that Hair’s address was listed as 1202 Main Street, Buffalo.

Investigators, Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9s along with the SLED Crime Scene Unit and SLED aviation were subsequently called in to assist with case.

Taylor said that deputies were told on the scene by the victim that she and a male were in the home with two small children when the incident took place. The press release states the victim said the children were on the couch when Hair kicked open the front door brandishing a handgun. It states the victim ran down the hall toward the bedroom when Hair started firing the weapon and that’s when he encountered Antwan Manquel Booker, 34, of Union. The press release states there was an exchange of gunfire and Hair was hit and ran from the residence and fell in the front yard.

After the shooting started the press release states the woman grabbed her two children and fled to the neighbors across the road to get to safety and call 911. It states that when Booker felt like that Hair was acting alone he fled the scene.

While SLED was processing the crime scene, Taylor said he received a phone call from an attorney who stated that he had the person involved in the incident. He said the attorney told him that he would bring that person to the Sheriff’s Office.

Once they arrived at the Sheriff’s Office statements were taken from Booker and other witnesses from the scene and investigators were able to verify their stories.

The press release states that this incident stemmed from a Domestic Violence call Sunday, May 10. It states deputies had outstanding warrants on Hair for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Assault Battery 3rd Degree (2 counts). Deputies, however, had not been able to locate Hair because his address was 1202 Main Street, Buffalo, but that the victim had changed the locks because she was in fear of her and her children’s safety.

After gathering all the information on the case, the press release states the information was taken to Assistant Solicitor John Anthony who reviewed the case. It was determined that Booker had been invited to the house and had the right to be in the home and that what he did was in self-defense.

Taylor said that this was another senseless incident that will impact people’s lives, especially the children who were involved and witnessed the entire event.

Shooting determined to be in self-defense