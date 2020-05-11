Fire destroys mobile home house

Photo courtesy of John Glenn Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed a house at 1821 Berry Road in the Santuc Community Saturday afternoon. The structure was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire is believed to have been electrical in origin. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed a house at 1821 Berry Road in the Santuc Community Saturday afternoon. The structure was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire is believed to have been electrical in origin. Photo courtesy of John Glenn A Southside Fire Department Firefighter and a Carlisle Fire Department firefighter work together to help extinguish a blaze at 18021 Berry Farm Road Saturday afternoon. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, destroyed the structure which was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire became trapped between the structure’s two walls and three roofs making it difficult for firefighters to put it out. The building is a total loss according to Carlisle Fire Chief John Glenn. Photo courtesy of John Glenn A Southside Fire Department Firefighter and a Carlisle Fire Department firefighter work together to help extinguish a blaze at 18021 Berry Farm Road Saturday afternoon. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, destroyed the structure which was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire became trapped between the structure’s two walls and three roofs making it difficult for firefighters to put it out. The building is a total loss according to Carlisle Fire Chief John Glenn. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Firefighters from the Carlisle, Cross Keys, Bonham, Buffalo, Jonesville, Monarch, and Southside fire departments spent six hours Saturday afternoon battling a blaze that destroyed a home at 1821 Berry Farm Road. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, spread through the structure which was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire spread between the structure’s two walls and its three roofs, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish it. Photo courtesy of John Glenn Firefighters from the Carlisle, Cross Keys, Bonham, Buffalo, Jonesville, Monarch, and Southside fire departments spent six hours Saturday afternoon battling a blaze that destroyed a home at 1821 Berry Farm Road. The fire, which is believed to have been electrical in origin, spread through the structure which was a mobile home that had been renovated to look like a house. The fire spread between the structure’s two walls and its three roofs, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish it.

SANTUC — The two walls and three roofs of a mobile home renovated to look like a house hampered firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire that destroyed the building Saturday afternoon.

Carlisle Fire Department Chief John Glenn said this (Monday) morning that his department was dispatched at 12:17 p.m. Saturday to 1821 Berry Farm Road in the Santuc area in response to a structure fire. Glenn said that the Bonham, Buffalo, Cross Keys, Jonesville, Monarch, Santuc, and Southside fire departments also responded to the blaze. He said Medic 1, 2, and 6 also responded to the scene along with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the next six hours, firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, a task Glenn said was made more challenging because of the design of the building.

“It was a mobile home that had been retrofitted and remodeled to look like a house, and to look at it you would never have known it had been a mobile home,” Glenn said. “It was difficult for us to fight the fire because after the retrofitting and renovation there were two walls, one inside the other. There was also the original metal roof of the mobile home, then there was the shingle roof they’d put above that one, and then there was another metal roof on top of that, so you had three roofs.

“The fire got caught between those two walls and then between those three roofs,” he said. “This made it difficult for us to fight the fire and unable to quickly extinguish it and the result was it’s a total loss.”

Glenn said the fire may have been electrical in origin and possibly began in the building’s furnace.

“The sons of the lady who lives there told me there’d been a guy there working the furnace,” Glenn said. “They said he’d been working on it for two weeks and couldn’t find a part for it because it was an old furnace. They said he found a part and put it on there. It may not have fitted.”

Glenn said there were no injuries, adding that the woman who lived in the building was able to get out safely with some help from neighbors and passersby.

“The lady was able to get out, but she kept going back in to get things,” Glenn said. “The people outside had to tell her not to go back in.”

Red Cross Assisting

In a press release issued Saturday shortly after the fire, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are helping the woman “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Pandemic

The press release states that the American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic and is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand this is a stressful time and people want to know what they can do now to protect themselves and their families,” the press release states. “Below are some everyday steps that people in the U.S. can take now. In addition, stay informed about what’s happening in your community and always follow the directions of state and local authorities.”

• Stay home if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others. If you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

