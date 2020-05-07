Couple charged with Trafficking Heroin

R. Duncan R. Duncan S. Duncan S. Duncan

UNION COUNTY — A husband and wife have been charged with allegedly Trafficking Heroin following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in two other counties and the FBI.

In a statement released this (Thursday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrests of Raymond Duncan and Stephanie Duncan, both of whom are charged with Trafficking Heroin.

The press release states that in March, UCSO Narcotics officers began an investigation into the trafficking of pills containing Fentanyl and Heroin in Union County. It states that the investigation began due to an excessive amount of overdoses in the county. The press states that, at first, the overdoses were happening mostly in the Lockhart community but quickly spread to other areas throughout the county.

In the course of the investigation, the press release states that Raymond Clayton Duncan, 55, and his wife, Stephanie Lynne Duncan, 49, were quickly developed as major suspects along with several others.

The press release states that UCSO Narcotics Officers met with multiple Task Forces that included Laurens County, Laurens Police, Clinton Police, and Whitmire Police along with the FBI Upstate Gang Task Force. It states that the cooperation and information was shared which developed trends and problems that each entity had seen in their jurisdictions.

On Tuesday (May 5), the press release states that UCSO Narcotic Officers, in conjunction with the multiple Task Force agencies, set up surveillance of the Duncans. During the operation, the press release states the Duncans were observed making a hand-to-hand drug transaction at a business in Laurens County. It states that Task Force surveillance was conducted on the Duncans until they arrived back inside of Union County.

When they entered back into Union County, the press release states that the Multi-Agency Task Force conducted a traffic stop on the white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The press release states the truck was being driven Ray Duncan and his wife Stephanie was on the passenger side of the vehicle.

As a result of the traffic stop, the press release states that 200 Heroin/Fentanyl pills or approximately 23 grams of Heroin was located in the possession of the Duncans. The press release states the Duncans were both placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Detention Center facing Trafficking Heroin charges. It states that the 200 pills have an estimated street value of $4,000.

The press release state that the truck, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado registered to Raymond Duncan, was seized by the Union County Sheriff’s Office along with $857 in US currency was seized.

Following the arrest of the Duncans, the press release states that UCSO Narcotics Officers long with Laurens Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Officers executed a search warrant at the Duncans’ home at 309 Lockhart Drive as a result of the ongoing investigation. During the search, the press release states agents located two firearms, drug paraphernalia, records of drug transactions and a small amount of narcotics inside the home.

In addition, UCSO Narcotics Officers also seized a 2007 Hummer H3, registered to Ray and Stephanie Duncan which was at the residence. The press release states the vehicle was seized because it had been used in previous Heroin/Fentanyl purchases by the Duncans.

As of this (Thursday) afternoon, Raymond and Stephanie Duncan were being held in the Union County Detention Center on Trafficking Heroin charges.

In announcing the arrest of the Duncans, Taylor praised the work of all the multi-jurisdictional task forces along with Captain Jared Gilstrap of the UCSO.

“There is absolutely nothing that can replace teamwork and experience in working together,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said that the arrest of the Duncans should serve as a warning to anyone else involved or thinking about getting involved in drug trafficking in Union County.

“To the people who want to continue to traffic drugs in this county, this should serve as a warning to you,” Taylor said. “We have the resources to catch you and we will if you continue in the drug business.”

$4,000 worth of Heroin/Fentanyl pills seized