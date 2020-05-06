Woman missing since Tuesday sought

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

A flyer issued by the Sheriff’s Office states that Betty Lou Houser, 70, was last heard from by phone on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:26 a.m.

The flyer states that Houser was driving a white 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van with a Lynn Hines Used Cars paper tag.

It states the Vehicle Identification Number for the van is 2C4RC1BG3GR282424.

The flyer states that there is no known direction of travel or location Houser would go.

Anyone with any information about Houser’s whereabouts is asked to notify Maj. Scott Coffer at 864-466-6812 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611.

