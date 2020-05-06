House destroyed by electrical fire

Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Firefighters make their way into a house on Blue Ridge Road to extinguish the blaze that gutted the building and caused its roof to collapse late Friday night. The fire was electrical in origin and began when a wall receptacle shorted out, the blaze making its way up inside the wall and into the attic. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Firefighters make their way into a house on Blue Ridge Road to extinguish the blaze that gutted the building and caused its roof to collapse late Friday night. The fire was electrical in origin and began when a wall receptacle shorted out, the blaze making its way up inside the wall and into the attic. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This wall receptacle is where a fire that destroyed a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road Friday night is believed to have began. The receptacle shorted out starting a fire that went up inside the wall and into the attic. Flames were shooting out the roof and the windows of the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This wall receptacle is where a fire that destroyed a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road Friday night is believed to have began. The receptacle shorted out starting a fire that went up inside the wall and into the attic. Flames were shooting out the roof and the windows of the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Flames leap into the sky as smoke billows up from the fire that destroyed a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road late Friday night. The fire began when a wall receptacle in a bedroom shorted out. The ensuing fire went up inside the wall and into the attic, quickly gutting the building. One of the two residents of the house was home at the time the fire began but was able to escaped without injury. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Flames leap into the sky as smoke billows up from the fire that destroyed a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road late Friday night. The fire began when a wall receptacle in a bedroom shorted out. The ensuing fire went up inside the wall and into the attic, quickly gutting the building. One of the two residents of the house was home at the time the fire began but was able to escaped without injury. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is the wall of a bedroom in a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road which was destroyed by fire late Friday night. The fire began in a wall receptacle that shorted out, proceeding to burn up inside the wall and into the roof. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene flames were coming out the house’s windows and the attic. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is the wall of a bedroom in a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road which was destroyed by fire late Friday night. The fire began in a wall receptacle that shorted out, proceeding to burn up inside the wall and into the roof. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene flames were coming out the house’s windows and the attic. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Flames come out through the roof of a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road Friday night as firefighters attempt to enter the building through the front door to fight the fire. The blaze began when a wall receptacle in a bedroom shorted out with the ensuring fire burning up through the wall and into the attic. Only one of the two residents of the house was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape the building without injury. The house, however, was completely destroyed. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Flames come out through the roof of a house at 504 Blue Ridge Road Friday night as firefighters attempt to enter the building through the front door to fight the fire. The blaze began when a wall receptacle in a bedroom shorted out with the ensuring fire burning up through the wall and into the attic. Only one of the two residents of the house was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape the building without injury. The house, however, was completely destroyed.

BONHAM — A short in a wall receptacle is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house on Blue Ridge Road Friday night (May 1).

The Bonham, Jonesville, and Kelly-Kelton fire departments were dispatched to 504 Blue Ridge Road in response to a report of a house fire. Also dispatched to the scene were the Union County EMS and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

First to arrive on the scene was Bonham Fire Chief Scott Austin who said that the house was already fully engulfed by the flames.

“I live about a mile from it and so I was the first one on the scene and when I pulled up it was fully involved,” Austin said Monday. “Fire was coming out the windows already and was coming out the roof.”

Austin said that two people — a mother and son — lived in the house. He said at the time of the fire the son was not home. The mother, who Austin said is in a wheelchair, was at home, but managed to get out of the building on her own.

“She was in one room of the house and went to another room and saw that it was on fire,” Austin said. “She got out on her own and went up and down the road trying to wake the neighbors to call 911.”

Firefighters were on the scene until just after 2 a.m. Saturday (May 2) extinguishing the blaze and determining its cause.

Austin said that the fire was caused by a shorted out receptacle which started a fire inside the wall.

“It started in a wall receptacle in one of the bedrooms,” Austin said. “There was a ‘V’ pattern burn on the wall and the fire burned up inside the wall behind the sheet rock. It was a brick house and so the fire made it up to the attic. It goes pretty fast when it gets there.”

While no one was injured, Austin said the house is “a total loss.”

Austin thanked the Jonesville and Kelly-Kelton fire departments for assisting Bonham in extinguishing the blaze.

“I can’t thank the guys from Jonesville and Kelly-Kelton enough for their response,” Austin said. “We and they work together really well like a well-oiled machine.”

Austin thanked all his fellow firefighters for doing their part in battling the blaze and in responding to other emergencies.

“They make my job easier,” Austin said.

Red Cross Assisting

In a press release issued Saturday afternoon (May 2), the American Red Cross announced that its "disaster-trained volunteers" are assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. "by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items."

Pandemic

The press release states that the American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic and is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand this is a stressful time and people want to know what they can do now to protect themselves and their families,” the press release states. “Below are some everyday steps that people in the U.S. can take now. In addition, stay informed about what’s happening in your community and always follow the directions of state and local authorities.

• Stay home if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others. If you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Began when wall receptacle shorted out

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

