Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage

UNION — A space heater is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a house on Irene Street Sunday (April 26) afternoon.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said his department was dispatched to 109 Irene Street at 4:37 p.m. Sunday.

Bailey that Southside firefighters and vehicles, along with firefighters and vehicles from Santuc and Monarch Fire departments were on the scene until 5:30 p.m. putting out the blaze.

In addition to the fire departments, Bailey said the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Union Utility Department also responded to the scene.

Bailey said the fire was caused by a space heater that been left on.

No one was injured, but Bailey said the blaze caused approximately $10,000 damage to the building. He said the fire was contained to one room, but that there was also smoke and heat damage througout the rest of the house.

