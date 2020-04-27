Moped fire results in house fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 601 Monarch Highway in the Monarch Community was damaged by fire last Thursday afternoon (April 23). The blaze is believed to have started when a moped being worked on caught fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $20,000. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 601 Monarch Highway in the Monarch Community was damaged by fire last Thursday afternoon (April 23). The blaze is believed to have started when a moped being worked on caught fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $20,000.

MONARCH — A moped that caught fire is believed to be the cause of a blaze that damaged a house on the Monarch Highway Thursday afternoon (April 23).

Dr. John Flood, Chief of the Monarch Fire Department, said that his department was dispatched to the scene at 4:52 p.m. Thursday. Flood said that initially it was reported that a moped was on fire at 601 Monarch Highway, but that a member of his department who lived near there subsequently reported that the house itself was on fire. In addition, Flood said that the firefighter reported that someone was trapped in the building.

Flood said that the person believed to be trapped in the building was the homeowner, but that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene he had been able to get out on his own.

In addition to Monarch, the City Union Public Safety Department and the Santuc and Southside fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Flood said that the chief of the Jonesville Fire Department and a couple of his firefighters were nearby and also responded to the fire as did personnel and a fire truck from the Lockhart Fire Department who he said came in response to the report of a person being trapped in the building.

Firefighters were on the scene until 8:38 p.m. putting out the fire, but despite their efforts Flood said damage to the building was “fairly significant” with one room being gutted. He said the fire also got into the roof of the house and that all the rooms in the building had smoke damage.

As for the cause of the blaze, Flood said it started when a moped being worked on caught fire. He said damage to the building, the moped, and the other items in the structure is estimated at $20,000.

No one, however, was injured.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released the day (Saturday, April 24) after the fire, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Pandemic

The press release states that the American Red Cross continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic and is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand this is a stressful time and people want to know what they can do now to protect themselves and their families,” the press release states. “Below are some everyday steps that people in the U.S. can take now. In addition, stay informed about what’s happening in your community and always follow the directions of state and local authorities.

• Stay home if you can and avoid any non-essential travel. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet — about two arm lengths — away from others. If you must go out in public. Stay connected with loved ones through video and phone calls, texts and social media. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day. High-touch surfaces include phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables. Follow CDC guidance.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Blaze causes $20,000 worth of damage

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

