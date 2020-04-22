Man arrested twice for fake opioids

Boler Boler Cooper Cooper

UNION COUNTY — A Union man is facing charges after allegedly being found with fake opioids in his possession on two separate occasions.

March 27

Derrick Manquell Boler, 33, 1418 Peach Orchard Road, Lot #7, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic (two counts), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, and Open Container.

Boler’s arrest was announced Monday afternoon by Union County Sheriff David Taylor who said that on Friday, March 27, his office received a call that a woman was being held against her will. Taylor said that when Deputies arrived at Boler’s residence, they found several people there including Boler and the alleged victim. He said that during the investigation Deputies determined the woman was not being held against her will but did ask Boler for permission to search his home.

Taylor said Boler signed a consent to search form that allowed Deputies to search his home. He said that during the search, Deputies found a large quantity of blue pills and determined, upon closer inspection, that the pills had rough edges and that the print on them was not uniform. Taylor said it is believed that the pills are fake Roxycodone which people in Union County have been overdosing on. He said the pills are being tested.

Boler was taken into custody and Taylor said that at the time of his arrest he had $1,965 in cash in his possession.

The incident report states that after Boler consented to his home being searched, Cpl. Barefoot and his K-9 Unit were deployed inside the house and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the back bedroom. The report states that in the back bedroom Sgt. Vinson located a quantity of blue pills with the imprint V 48/12 on them in a red Nike bag on the bed. It states Vinson also located a quantity of Marijuana in a shoe in the closet of the bedroom and Capt. Gilstrap located a jar of suspected moonshine in the side pocket of the Nike bag. These items were photographed and collected by Gilstrap.

During the search, the report states Gilstrap had Sgt. Suber interview Boler outside the residence. The report states Boler was read his Miranda Rights by Suber and he agreed to talk without his attorney present at that time. Suber asked Boler about the owner of the red Nike bag in the back bedroom and the report states Boler claimed the bag as his as well as the Marijuana.

The report states Boler was then placed under arrest for Possession Of Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic, Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule I Narcotic Within A 1/2 Mile Of A School, and Possession Of Illegal Liquor. It states Boler was then transported to the Union County Jail for booking by Deputy Ivey.

Once back at the Drug Task Force, the report states Capt. Gilstrap examined the pills and noticed the imprints and color were not uniform and the edges were not crisp like prescription pills normally are. The report states Gilstrap believed the pills to be fake prescription pills which had been pressed to resemble Oxycodone pills. It states that pills the Union County Drug Task Force had recently recovered with the same attributes had tested positive for Heroin and Fentanyl which had caused several overdoses in the last few months in Union County. The report states the narcotics evidence was sealed in SLED Best Pack #B311700 for testing at SLED.

While being booked at the jail, the report states it was discovered that Boler had $1,965 in his possession and the money was seized as proceeds of drug transactions.

April 16

Taylor then spoke about an incident on Thursday, April 16, when he said Narcotics Officers watching a known drug location noticed a white four-door sedan leaving the residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. He said that Major Scott Coffer noticed the vehicle driving left of center and activated his blue lights. Taylor said the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Barnado Road and Tanglewood Drive. He said the driver of the vehicle was asked by Coffer if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he said there was not.

All the occupants — there were five in total — were asked to get out of the car which Taylor said was owned by Mika Cooper. Taylor said that Cooper was asked by Sergeant Russell Vinson if there was anything illegal in the car and she said was there was not but gave Deputies permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, Taylor said that Deputies found several blue pills and $1,537 in cash on Boler.

Taylor said that Cooper, 27, 219 North Main Street, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) while the driver of the vehicle was issued a warning for Driving Left Of Center and released.

The incident report states that Boler was sitting in the car behind the driver and that as he and the other passengers in the back seat exited the vehicle a Deputy noticed a clear baggie containing six orange in color pills on the seat where Boler had been sitting. It states that when Deputies searched Boler, who was wearing gym shorts under his jogging pants, they found a clear bag containing a quantity of blue pills in the right front pocket of his gym shorts. The report states Boler also had a large quantity of cash on him as well.

Upon the pills being found, the report states Boler said he was not selling the pills, he was snorting them. The report states the deputy then checked Boler’s nostrils and both had blue residue in them. Boler was then placed under arrest.

During the search of the vehicle, the report states Deputies located a black in color purse which Cooper claimed was hers. The report states that inside the purse was a label-less green in color medication bottle and that inside the bottle were 6 1/2 white in color pills with GPI A5 stamped on them and a clear cigarette pack containing a clear crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.

The report states the orange pills found in the back seat had 1 2 stamped on them.

All the pills, the money found in Boler’s possession, and the narcotics found during the searches were seized. The report states Cooper was arrested for the contents in the pill bottle.

The other three people who had been in the vehicle were released and the report states Cooper turned the vehicle over to the driver.

Given that Boler’s name had been tied to the recent overdoses in Union County and that he had blue pills on him similar to those used in the overdoses and the fact that he’d just left his residence, the report states Deputies decided to try to get a search warrant for his residence. The Responding Deputy typed up a search warrant and Judge Farr approved and signed it.

Deputies executed the warrant on the residence but the report states nothing illegal was found.

The report states that the orange pills found on the back seat of the car were identified as Clonazepam 0.5 milligrams, a Controlled Substance. It states the blue pills that Boler had were fake Roxycodone pills that contain Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

In addition, the report states that the Responding Deputy received a call from the Jail stating that a straw with blue residue in it had been found in Boler’s gym shorts. Deputies went to the Jail and recovered the straw.

The report states that Cooper would be charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine while Boler would be charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule II Narcotic and Possession Of A Schedule IV Narcotic.

Boler https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Boler-2.jpg Boler Cooper https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Cooper-2.jpg Cooper https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-6.jpg

Woman charged with Methamphetamine possession