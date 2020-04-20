Barricaded man facing charges

Turner Turner

UNION COUNTY — A Union man who allegedly barricaded himself in his house Saturday morning after allegedly attacking one man and then pointing a gun at that man and another while allegedly under the influence of two kinds of drugs is facing multiple gun and drug charges.

David Scott Turner, 48, 112 Pinewood Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Pointing and Presenting A Firearm (two counts), Resisting Arrest, Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, Possession Of Methamphetamine, and Possession Of Cocaine.

In a statement released Monday, Sheriff David Taylor announced Turner’s arrest, stating that Turner had barricaded himself in his home on Saturday morning after an altercation involving two individuals. Taylor said that deputies were dispatched to Turner’s residence in the Monarch area of Union in reference to an argument involving a gun.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, Taylor said the victims told them that Turner had been “wigging out” on Methamphetamine and Cocaine. Taylor said the victims told deputies Turner was hallucinating and seeing things that were not there. He said the victims said Turner then tried to assault one of the them with a frying pan before pushing the victim to the ground. Both victims, Taylor said, told deputies that Turner then retrieved a pistol and pointed it at them.

Taylor said that when deputies went to check the home they found that Turner had barricaded himself inside the building and refused to come out.

Due to the circumstances involving a weapon, Taylor said deputies called the Special Response Team to the scene. Once the Special Response Team arrived on the scene, Taylor said they flew a drone inside the house to locate Turner. Taylor they were able to narrow Turner’s whereabouts to a particular bedroom. He said the SRT then went into the building and arrested Turner without incident.

After seeing drug paraphernalia and in order to locate the gun Turner had allegedly drawn on the victims, Taylor said deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon executing the search warrant, Taylor said deputies retrieved ammunition, a holster, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. He said they did not, however, find the gun Turner allegedly pointed out that victims.

The incident report states that the items found by deputies in the execution of the search warrant included a black plastic box containing a magazine for a Taurus model PT 709 9mm handgun and a quantity of 9mm ammunition on Turner’s bed. The report states deputies also found a baggie that contained three other baggies, one of which contained a crystal-like substance with a field weight of .3 gram including the bag which the Reporting Deputy, based on his training and experience, believed to be Methamphetamine. It states the other two baggies contained a white powder which the Reporting Deputy, against based on his training and experience, believed to be Cocaine. The combined weight of the bags was .4 gram including the bags.

The report states the bags were found behind an access panel in the master bedroom closet which accesses the hot water heater.

The report states the substances were sealed in a BEST Pack for analysis by SLED.

The report states a check of Turner’s criminal record revealed that he is a convicted felon and is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Turner was still in the Union County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

