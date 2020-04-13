Trees toppled by early morning storm

Charles Warner | The Union Times A storm system that brought heavy rains and high winds to Union County early this (Monday) morning toppled trees and caused power outages. This tree fell on a car and a house on Munro Street in the Monarch Community. Charles Warner | The Union Times A storm system that brought heavy rains and high winds to Union County early this (Monday) morning toppled trees and caused power outages. This tree fell on a car and a house on Munro Street in the Monarch Community.

UNION COUNTY — A powerful storm system that brought heavy rains and powerful winds to Union County early this (Monday) morning left in its wake toppled trees and power outages and other damages.

System brought heavy rains and high winds