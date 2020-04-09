Guilty pleas heard Wednesday

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this Wednesday (April 8) before Judge William McKinnon of York during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Malik Eugene Jeter, 21, 141 Oak Grove Road #7, Union, to Possession Of A Firearm On School Property, 5 years (Youthful Offender Act) with credit for 167 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and may not go to Union County High School property; to Pointing And Presenting A Firearm, 5 years (Youthful Offender Act) with credit for 167 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim and may not go to Union County High School property; to Pointing And Presenting A Firearm, 5 years (Youthful Offender Act) with credit for 167 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim and may not go to Union County High School property; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year (Youthful Offender Act) with credit for 167 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and may not go to Union County High School property, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Kyle Brunet, 30, 3271 Pinckney Road, Chester, to Burglary 3rd Degree, 90 days and five years probation with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and PTUP (Probation Termination On Payment) after three years if restitution is paid; to Malicious Injury To Real Property, 29 days with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Daniel Theodore Snow, 26, 114 Westwood Lane, Pauline, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 2 years suspended upon 45 day and two years probation with credit for 45 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and must completed domestic violence intervention program.

— Alicia Donna Coffman, 36, 108 Pine Street, Union, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 59 days with credit for 59 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses, 30 days with credit for 59 and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Matthew Benjamin Parham, 26, 237 Parham Road, Enoree, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 year suspended upon 47 days and 13 months probation with credit for 47 days already served and to pay $28.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 47 days and 13 months probation with credit for 47 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Wilson, 36, 447 South Livingston Street, Clinton, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 36 days and 18 months probation with credit for 36 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Andrew Lee Epps, 34, 105 Harvey Lane, Union, to Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 8 years suspended upon 2 years and 2 years probation with credit for 91 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Pettit Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 8 years suspended upon 2 years and 2 years probation with credit for 91 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Pettit Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 8 years suspended upon 2 years and 2 years probation with credit for 91 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Forgery Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 8 years suspended upon 2 years and 2 years probation with credit for 91 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Demorris Keshun Davis, 28, 110 Hart Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Cocaine, 3 years with credit for 218 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Blake Alexander Lemaster, 24, 1062 Main Street, Buffalo, to Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 12 months house arrest and 5 years probation with credit for 57 days and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule II Narcotic, 3 years suspended upon 12 months house arrest and 5 years probation with credit for 57 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph Lee Ridings, 22, 118 Brookside Drive, Union, to Possession I-V Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 1 day with credit for one day served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, 1 day with credit for one day served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— William Earl Allen, 57, to Resisting Arrest, 106 days with credit for 106 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

Wednesday’s pleas were heard in special session as General Sessions Court has been canceled for April due to the Coronairus. Deputy Solicitor John Anthony said that Wednesday’s special session was designed help maintain a stable population in the Union County Jail. He said no other sessions of General Sessions Court are scheduled but that a special session might be held in two or three weeks if needed.

