Fire destroys shed/carport, truck

Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter crouches by the open door of a pickup truck destroyed by fire as he continues to hose down the shed/carport that was also destroyed by the fire on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. In the background, another firefighter works to pull down a metal wall to enable another firefighter to bring water to bear on that part of the structure. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter crouches by the open door of a pickup truck destroyed by fire as he continues to hose down the shed/carport that was also destroyed by the fire on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. In the background, another firefighter works to pull down a metal wall to enable another firefighter to bring water to bear on that part of the structure. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Charles Warner | The Union Times This pickup truck was destroyed by a fire that apparently began in the shed/carport it was parked next to at a residence on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. Four fire departments responded to and extinguished the blaze but were unable to save either the truck or the carport/shed. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Friday afternoon and is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times This pickup truck was destroyed by a fire that apparently began in the shed/carport it was parked next to at a residence on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. Four fire departments responded to and extinguished the blaze but were unable to save either the truck or the carport/shed. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Friday afternoon and is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters continue to hose down the ruins of a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road destroyed by fire late Friday morning. The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Friday afternoon, but it it believed that it started in the shed/carport. The fire, which also destroyed a pickup truck and damaged a nearby house, is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine how it started. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters continue to hose down the ruins of a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road destroyed by fire late Friday morning. The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Friday afternoon, but it it believed that it started in the shed/carport. The fire, which also destroyed a pickup truck and damaged a nearby house, is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine how it started. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the interior of a pickup truck destroyed by fire Friday morning. The pickup truck was parked next to a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road which was also destroyed by fire. The heat generated by the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It is, however, believed the fire started in the shed/carport. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the interior of a pickup truck destroyed by fire Friday morning. The pickup truck was parked next to a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road which was also destroyed by fire. The heat generated by the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It is, however, believed the fire started in the shed/carport. Charles Warner | The Union Times One firefighter hoses down the smouldering ruins while another pulls them down as they work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road late Friday morning. The fire also destroyed a pickup truck and the heat it generated also damaged a nearby house. While the fire is believed to have started in the shed/carport, its cause was still undetermined and was being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times One firefighter hoses down the smouldering ruins while another pulls them down as they work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road late Friday morning. The fire also destroyed a pickup truck and the heat it generated also damaged a nearby house. While the fire is believed to have started in the shed/carport, its cause was still undetermined and was being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UNION — What caused a fire that destroyed a shed/carport and a truck and damaged a house on the Bentleytown Road late Friday morning?

Lockhart Fire Chief Lee Brannon said that his department was dispatched to 761 Bentleytown Road in the Union area at 10:10 a.m. Friday in response to a report of a structure fire. Brannon said that the Bonham, Kelly Kelton, Philippi, and Monarch fire departments were also dispatched to the scene. He said that firefighters would remain on the scene for an hour and 45 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

Brannon said that the cause of the fire was still undetermined as of Friday afternoon, but is believed to have started in a shed/carport which he said was completely destroyed. He said a pickup truck parked next to the shed also caught fire and was destroyed as well. In addition, Brannon said the heat generated by the fire caused $2,500 damage to the house that was adjacent to the truck and the shed/carport.

As the cause of the fire could not be initially determined, Brannon said the Union County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the fire and determine how it started. He said that as of Friday afternoon he had no further information on the cause of the fire and the status of investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Union County EMS was also dispatched to the scene to provide emergency medical treatment and transport in the event someone was injured, but Brannon said no one was injured in the blaze.

Brannon added that he wanted to “thank everybody for their help” in responding to the fire.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter crouches by the open door of a pickup truck destroyed by fire as he continues to hose down the shed/carport that was also destroyed by the fire on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. In the background, another firefighter works to pull down a metal wall to enable another firefighter to bring water to bear on that part of the structure. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200403_103739-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A firefighter crouches by the open door of a pickup truck destroyed by fire as he continues to hose down the shed/carport that was also destroyed by the fire on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. In the background, another firefighter works to pull down a metal wall to enable another firefighter to bring water to bear on that part of the structure. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Charles Warner | The Union Times This pickup truck was destroyed by a fire that apparently began in the shed/carport it was parked next to at a residence on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. Four fire departments responded to and extinguished the blaze but were unable to save either the truck or the carport/shed. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Friday afternoon and is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200403_104203-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This pickup truck was destroyed by a fire that apparently began in the shed/carport it was parked next to at a residence on Bentleytown Road Friday morning. Four fire departments responded to and extinguished the blaze but were unable to save either the truck or the carport/shed. Heat from the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Friday afternoon and is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters continue to hose down the ruins of a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road destroyed by fire late Friday morning. The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Friday afternoon, but it it believed that it started in the shed/carport. The fire, which also destroyed a pickup truck and damaged a nearby house, is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine how it started. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200403_103930-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Firefighters continue to hose down the ruins of a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road destroyed by fire late Friday morning. The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Friday afternoon, but it it believed that it started in the shed/carport. The fire, which also destroyed a pickup truck and damaged a nearby house, is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine how it started. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the interior of a pickup truck destroyed by fire Friday morning. The pickup truck was parked next to a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road which was also destroyed by fire. The heat generated by the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It is, however, believed the fire started in the shed/carport. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200403_104153-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remains of the interior of a pickup truck destroyed by fire Friday morning. The pickup truck was parked next to a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road which was also destroyed by fire. The heat generated by the fire also damaged a nearby house. The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It is, however, believed the fire started in the shed/carport. Charles Warner | The Union Times One firefighter hoses down the smouldering ruins while another pulls them down as they work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road late Friday morning. The fire also destroyed a pickup truck and the heat it generated also damaged a nearby house. While the fire is believed to have started in the shed/carport, its cause was still undetermined and was being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200403_103542-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times One firefighter hoses down the smouldering ruins while another pulls them down as they work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a shed/carport on Bentleytown Road late Friday morning. The fire also destroyed a pickup truck and the heat it generated also damaged a nearby house. While the fire is believed to have started in the shed/carport, its cause was still undetermined and was being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Cause of blaze under investigation

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.