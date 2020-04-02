Woman dies 2 weeks after accident

UNION COUNTY — A Union woman has died nearly two weeks after she was injured in an automobile accident and the collision is being investigated by the Union County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol (SCHP).

In a statement released this (Thursday) afternoon, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe announced that his office had been notified as of this morning of the death of Roxie Yvonne Rash, 83, of Union.

Holcombe stated that Rash was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a two-car collision on Lockhart Highway (SC 49) on Sunday, March 22, and was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The press release states that the collision is being investigated by the SCHP and the Coroner’s Office.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SCHP-2.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Coroner-2.jpg

Coroner, SCHP investigating collision

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office.

This story courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office.