Fire destroys mobile home/camper

Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This power strip is believed to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and camper and an adjacent automobile on Christian Lane on Saturday, March 28. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, is believed to have been caused by this power strip shorting out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This power strip is believed to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and camper and an adjacent automobile on Christian Lane on Saturday, March 28. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, is believed to have been caused by this power strip shorting out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is part of what’s left of a Christian Lane residence in the Bonham area which was destroyed by fire the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The fire, which destroyed a mobile home and camper along with a car parked nearby, is believed to have begun when a power strip shorted out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is part of what’s left of a Christian Lane residence in the Bonham area which was destroyed by fire the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The fire, which destroyed a mobile home and camper along with a car parked nearby, is believed to have begun when a power strip shorted out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This car and the mobile home/camper it was parked next to were destroyed by an electrical fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze is believed to have started when a power strip in the building shorted out and caught fire. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This car and the mobile home/camper it was parked next to were destroyed by an electrical fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze is believed to have started when a power strip in the building shorted out and caught fire. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Ashes and burnt metal are what remain of this part of a residence on Christian Lane which was destroyed by fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze, which also destroyed an automobile, is believed to be electrical in origin and started when a power strip shorted out and caught fire. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Ashes and burnt metal are what remain of this part of a residence on Christian Lane which was destroyed by fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze, which also destroyed an automobile, is believed to be electrical in origin and started when a power strip shorted out and caught fire.

BONHAM — A shorted out power strip is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home, camper, and automobile the evening of Saturday, March 28.

In an interview with The Union Times Wednesday (April 1) morning, Bonham Fire Chief Scott Austin said that his department was dispatched to 125 Christian Lane, Union, at 4:49 p.m. in reference to a structure fire. By the time they arrived, however, Austin said the structure, which he described as a mobile home with camper attached, had been destroyed.

“It was fully gone when they got there,” Austin said. “It was fully engulfed.”

Austin said the fire also destroyed a car that was parked next to the mobile home/camper.

In addition to the Bonham Fire Department, Austin said the Monarch, Philippi, and Jonesville departments also responded to the blaze along with personnel from the Southside Fire Department. Austin said that the Union County EMS also responded to the scene. He said it is “standard protocol that EMS responds to the scene of all structure fires.”

Firefighters remained on the scene until around 9 p.m., extinguishing the blaze and hosing down hot spots to make sure it did not reignite.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in origin. Austin said that as they pulled debris out while extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a power strip that appeared to have shorted out. He said it appears that this was how and where the fire started.

“It looks like it is going to be electrical,” Austin said of the origin of the fire. “It looks like a power strip was the culprit.”

Austin said that his department called in the Union County Sheriff’s Office to come and investigate the blaze and determine whether or not it was electrical in origin and began with the power strip shorting out and catching fire. He said that investigators had determined this to be the case.

While the mobile home/camper and car are all a total loss, Austin said that no one, neither the resident nor firefighters, were injured by the fire.

Austin thanked the personnel and departments who responded to the blaze.

“I just want to thank everyone for helping put it out,” Austin said.

Red Cross Assisting

In a statement released the day of the fire, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers” are assisting the adult whose home was destroyed by the fire “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Spring Safety

The press release also states that “spring brings with it budding trees, blooming flowers, and refreshing showers. However, these spring showers can quickly turn into dangerous thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night.”

In addition, the press release points out that “lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blown down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes.

Emergency Plan

For tips and to create a family emergency plan, the press release recommends downloading the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This power strip is believed to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and camper and an adjacent automobile on Christian Lane on Saturday, March 28. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, is believed to have been caused by this power strip shorting out. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_Resized-20200328-195024.jpg Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This power strip is believed to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and camper and an adjacent automobile on Christian Lane on Saturday, March 28. The fire, which is believed to be electrical in origin, is believed to have been caused by this power strip shorting out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is part of what’s left of a Christian Lane residence in the Bonham area which was destroyed by fire the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The fire, which destroyed a mobile home and camper along with a car parked nearby, is believed to have begun when a power strip shorted out. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG-2523.jpg Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This is part of what’s left of a Christian Lane residence in the Bonham area which was destroyed by fire the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The fire, which destroyed a mobile home and camper along with a car parked nearby, is believed to have begun when a power strip shorted out. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This car and the mobile home/camper it was parked next to were destroyed by an electrical fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze is believed to have started when a power strip in the building shorted out and caught fire. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG-2524.jpg Photo courtesy of Scott Austin This car and the mobile home/camper it was parked next to were destroyed by an electrical fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze is believed to have started when a power strip in the building shorted out and caught fire. Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Ashes and burnt metal are what remain of this part of a residence on Christian Lane which was destroyed by fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze, which also destroyed an automobile, is believed to be electrical in origin and started when a power strip shorted out and caught fire. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG-2526.jpg Photo courtesy of Scott Austin Ashes and burnt metal are what remain of this part of a residence on Christian Lane which was destroyed by fire on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28. The blaze, which also destroyed an automobile, is believed to be electrical in origin and started when a power strip shorted out and caught fire.

Believed started by shorted out power strip

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.