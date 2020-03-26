D. Hullett D. Hullett P. Hullett P. Hullett Gray Gray Barnett Barnett Prosser Prosser Green Green

UNION COUNTY — An incident in 2019 involving a car chase that saw a deputy have to leap out of the way of the suspects’ car and more than $20,000 worth of property damage done before the chase ended were among the cases that resulted in arrest by local law enforcement last week.

Attempted Murder, Malicious Damage

Two men are charged with allegedly trying to run over a York County Sheriff’s Deputy with their car and causing a combined total of more than $20,000 worth damage to two properties in Union County last December.

Dillon Cody Hullett, 23, 701 Daves Road, York , is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Attempted Murder and two counts of Malicious Injury To Personal Property More Than $10,000.

Phillip Kyle Hullett, 27, 1517 Moore Road, McConnells, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Attempted Murder and two counts of Malicious Injury To Personal Property More Than $10,000.

The incident report states that on December 20, 2019, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was notified that York County was pursuing two individuals for unknown charges in their county. The report states that deputies intercepted these individuals in Union County and pursued them into the county down River Road where the two turned into a driveway and drove through the yard, destroying property and terrifying the residents.

When York County Deputies attempted to block them in, the report states the two individuals “gassed” their car and swerved toward the Deputy who had to jump out of the way due to them trying to run over him.

The report states the chase continued down River Road to John Meador Road where the two individuals cut across the property of Sunset Farms, destroying property there as well. It states the chase ended in a food plot behind Sunset Farms where the two individuals ran away on foot.

A short time later, the report states the two individuals were apprehended in the river near an adjacent property by UCSO Deputies. The report states that Investigator Coffer spoke with Deputy Threatt about the incident on River Road and would charge both individuals with two counts each of Malicious Damage and one count each of Attempted Murder.

Photos were taken at each property and the report states that Coffer would obtain any Dash Cam or BWC footage from York County if available.

Dillon Cody Hullett was charged in Union County on Tuesday, March 17, and Phillip Kyle Hullett was charged in Union County on Thursday, March 19.

Sheriff David Taylor said Monday that the Hullett’s were not charged in Union County until last week because were first transported back to York County to face the charges against them there.

Shoplifting

A Union woman is facing charges for allegedly shoplifting at a local store in December and January.

Shaketta Jovinne Gray, 36, 204 West Main Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Trespass After Notice and two counts of Shoplifting 3rd & Subsequent Offense.

• First Incident

The report on the first incident states that on Monday, December 23, 2019, Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) where upon arrival he spoke with a Walmart Loss Prevention Associate who said that on Sunday, December 23, 2019, an unknown black female entered the store at approximately 7:42 a.m. The Loss Prevention Associate said that the woman appeared to be with a black male and that the woman shopped and selected merchandise, paid for it at the register, exited the store with the man, and went to her vehicle.

The report states that the Loss Prevention Associate said the woman then came back in through the grocery door by herself empty handed and went to the tape aisle in the School Supplies section and selected Invis Tape. The Loss Prevention Associate said the woman then went to Men’s Apparel and selected a pair of fleece lined Wrangler Jeans. The Associate said the woman then went to Self-Checkout Register $44, put the jeans off to the side of the register, scanned the tape, then got a bag and put the jeans in it without scanning them. After paying for the tape, the woman then exited the store passing all points of sale.

The report states the Loss Prevention Associate provided Spencer with a statement, a receipt, a photocopy of the jeans, and video footage. It states that all documents pertaining to the case including the incident report itself were dropped in the Investigator Drop Box located in the Watch Room.

The report states that the jeans are valued at $27.

• Second Incident

The report on the second incident states that on Thursday, January 2, Cpl. Hope as dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for a shoplifting that had already occurred. Upon arrival, Hope spoke with an Asset Protection Associate who advised him that the shoplifting had occurred on Wednesday, January 1, at approximately 9:30 a.m., and showed Hope a surveillance video that showed a black female wearing a pink sweatshirt and pink checkered pajama pants enter the store 9:25 a.m. The woman was with a man when she entered the store.

The surveillance video showed the woman go to the Womens Shoes Department and select a pair of boots. It then showed her go to Womens Apparel and select several items. The woman then went to Self-Checkout Register 43 and scanned the merchandise except for the boots and a shirt. She then placed the boots in a plastic bag and the shirt was left in the shopping car the woman pushed out of the store.

The report states the woman paid for some of the merchandise but left the store without paying for the boots and the shirt. It states the boots are valued at $19.98 and the shirt valued at $7.

Hope cleared the scene and spoke with Spencer about the case. Spencer looked at the picture of the woman and the report states he said it looked like Gray. The report states the officers confirmed that was Gray wearing the pink hoodie on the surveillance. Hope then attempted to run a background check on Gray but was informed by the Union County Jail that NCIC was down. The report states Hope would run a background check on Gray on Monday, January 6.

The report states that Gray’s background showed two or more property crime convictions. In addition, the report states Gray had an active Trespass Notice for Walmart that had been signed into effect on March 25, 2015 and was active for five years until Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The report states Gray would be charged with Shoplifting Enhanced and Trespassing After Notice.

Gray was taken into custody on Thursday, March 19.

Counterfeit Money

Two people are charged in connection with an incident involving counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

Warnille Ann Barnett, 29, 117 South Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Less Than $2,000.

Troy Alan Prosser, 27, 664 Vernon Foster Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Obtaining Monday Or Property Under False Tokens Or Letters Less Than $2,000.

The incident report states that on Sunday, February 23, Cpl. Garrett responded to 605 North Duncan Bypass (McDonald’s) in reference to counterfeit money. Upon arrival, Garrett spoke with the Manager who the report states said that one of his employees accepted counterfeit money from a family members of hers. The report states the employee was identified as Barnett who said that her cousin, Prosser, came to McDonald’s and gave her money for food, but she did not know the money was face,

The Manager, however, said that Barnett did know the money was fake because Prosser had messaged her on Facebook prior to coming to McDonald’s to let her know what he was doing. The report states the Manager provided Garrett with a screen shot of the messages Prosser and Barnett exchanged on Facebook Messenger. It states that Barnett had sent the Manager the screen shot of the messages.

The report states that in the messages Prosser told Barnett that someone gave him a fake hundred dollar bill. It states Prosser told Barnett to give him change for it and he would give her twenty dollars of the fake money.

The report states Barnett was on the phone with Prosser what Garrett arrived and she told Garrett that Prosser had told her not to tell anyone that he gave her the fake money and that he would give the money back tomorrow.

Garrett then spoke with the General Manager of McDonald’s who said she wanted to look at the video cameras on Tuesday, February 24, to see everything for herself and that if charges could be made in the incident, then she wanted to go forward with charges. Garrett then advised the General Manager that she would do a report to document the incident and follow up with an investigator in the morning. Garrett placed the counterfeit money into an evidence bag, logged the evidence in, and dropped the counterfeit money into the Evidence Drop Box.

Garrett subsequently spoke with Investigator Beatty about the incident and about getting the video footage from McDonald’s on Tuesday, February, 24. Beatty advised Garrett that he would go get the video. The case was turned over to investigations.

Barnett was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 18, and Prosser on Thursday, March 19.

Petit Larceny (Enhancement)

A Jonesville man was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing an awning.

Christopher Keshaud Green, 24, 121 Rainbow Lane, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Petit Larceny.

The incident report states that on Monday, March 16, Deputies spoke with victim at 1217 West Springs Highway (Freeman’s Mobile Home Park #1), Jonesville, who said that his father went to the property they both own and found that Green had loaded two mobile home axles into a truck and was trying to take them. The report states the victim said that sometime between then and Monday, March 9, an awning had been taken from the property.

Deputies spoke to Green and the report states he admitted to taking the awning and to loading the axles to take them and sell them for scrap. The report states Green said he took the awning to his neighbor because he did not have a scrap permit. It states the two axles had been left on the property and that the awning was worth $1,200.

Green was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail. The report states Green was charged with Petit Larceny (Enhancement) due to having two or more property crimes on his record.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Algajuan Ketorius Johnson, 20, 453 Joe Walker Road, Union, charged Thursday, March 12, with Breach Of Peace.

— William Roy Little, 1046 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Tuesday, March 12, with Pettit Larceny.

— Caylee Michelle Austin, 20, 226 Hancock Street, Union, charged Friday, March 13, with Sale of Beer/Wine To A Minor Under 21 1st Offense.

— Kayla Elizabeth Farr, 30, 110 Woodson Drive, Union, charged Friday, March 13, with Sale of Beer/Wine To A Minor Under 21 1st Offense.

— A 13-year-old minor charged Friday, March 13, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree. (Family Court Case)

— A 16-year-old minor charged Sunday, March 15, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

— Laurie A. Smith, 54, 202 Tom Stewart Road, Newberry, charged Saturday, March 14, with Shoplifting 1st Offense.

— Cameron Edward Jefferson, 26, 285 Vaughan Road, Union, charged Sunday, March 15, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Raheem Isiah Williams, 22, 518 Lovers Lane Road, Union, charged Monday, March 16, with Malicious Injury To Real Property Less Than $2,000.

— Thomas Chad Boulware, 39, 239 Gin Circle, Buffalo, charged Monday, March 16, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Thomas Brother Norman, 68, charged Tuesday, March 17, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Ryan Sentell Hampton, 22, 204 Cabin Street, Union, charged Thursday, March 12, with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense and Trespassing After Notice.

— Romail Jeter, 27, 500 Green Street, Union, charged Thursday, March 19, with Disorderly Conduct.

D. Hullett https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_D.-Hullett.jpg D. Hullett P. Hullett https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_P.-Hullett.jpg P. Hullett Gray https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Gray.jpg Gray Barnett https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Barnett.jpg Barnett Prosser https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Prosser.jpg Prosser Green https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Green.jpg Green https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Public-Safety.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-9.jpg

Shoplifting, Petit Larceny, and counterfeit money