Man accused of lying about COVID-19 exposure

UNION COUNTY — A Union man was arrested Friday for allegedly lying about having been exposed to the Coronavirus.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrest of Robert William Cullum, 43, 213 Keenan Avenue, Apt. 301B, Union, on the charge of Breach of Peace.

Taylor said that the charge “stemmed from the person reporting to work claiming that he had been exposed to COVID-19 through his son. He told his employer that his son had COVID-19 so he would not get in trouble for being out of work. The employer notified the Sheriff’s Office that his employees were scared to come to work because they were afraid they had been exposed to the Coronavirus.”

After the UCSO was notified of the situation, Taylor said that he “contacted the plant manager and got the information on the employee and an investigation was started immediately into the case.” Taylor said he and Major Jeff Wright “located the employee and he was identified as Robert William Cullum. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning where he gave a statement and confessed that he had lied to his employer.”

The press release included the “Primary Narrative” on the case by Investigator Scott Coffer which states that shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, Coffer was “made aware of a situation that had occurred at Gestamp on Thursday, March 19.” The narrative states that Coffer was advised that Cullum, an employee, “come to work and made the statement to other employees that his son had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This was overheard by management and he was escorted off the property and advised to be quarantined for 14 days.”

Coffer’s narrative states that Cullum’s statement caused some employees at Gestamp to panic. It states that the incident was subsequently investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Cullum was brought in and questioned. The narrative states that “at that time Cullum admitted to Coffer that he did make up the story due to losing ‘points’ from work. At that time Cullum was transported to the Union County Jail.”

Shortly after being booked at the Union County Jail Friday afternoon, Cullum was released on a PR (Personal Recognizance) Bond.

